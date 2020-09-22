College football coaches normally cherish a little extra time to rest their teams, to heal bumps and bruises and dig a little deeper in getting ready for the next opponent.
Marshall’s football team is in a predicament where it may have to accept too much extra time.
As of Tuesday, the next game on the Thundering Herd’s schedule is Saturday, Oct. 10 at Western Kentucky. It was supposed to be Saturday, Oct. 3 against Rice at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, but complications from the COVID-19 pandemic led the Owls to postpone the start of their 2020 practice schedule until late September. So that game has been postponed as well.
That leaves the 25th-ranked Herd — who climbed into the Associated Press poll with a win over then No. 23 Appalachian State — without an opponent for two straight weekends.
Marshall coach Doc Holliday said Tuesday that’s he’d love to cut out some of that down time by scheduling another game.
“We’re all trying,” Holliday said. “Every time something pops up and somebody’s playing, we sure give them a call. I’d love to have a game on (Oct. 3). I’m concerned having those three weeks before playing Western Kentucky.”
Schedule juggling is nothing new for the Herd this season. Originally, its non-conference schedule included East Carolina, Pittsburgh, Ohio and Boise State. But Marshall lost the Ohio and Boise State games when the teams’ respective conferences, the Mid-American and Mountain West, decided not to play fall schedules. The ACC, Pitt’s conference, is playing but limited its teams to one home non-conference game. The Panthers were scheduled to visit Huntington.
Marshall and East Carolina would still like to play, but the COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina forced a postponement of that game. To fill the voids, Marshall booked home games with Eastern Kentucky and Appalachian State, going 2-0 in those contests.
The pandemic also has affected Marshall’s conference schedule. On top of the issues with the Rice game, Old Dominion, scheduled to be Marshall’s season finale, decided to not play this season.
Holliday and the Herd are keeping their eyes and ears open for possibilities and are ready to pounce if they present themselves. That already has shown true. When Baylor and Houston lost their season openers, they scrambled and signed a last-minute deal to play each other. That also was postponed because Baylor couldn’t meet the Big 12’s COVID-19 thresholds.
“Things change every day,” Holliday said. “There’ll probably be some games canceled this week before all is said and done. Hopefully we could find out something soon enough that we could get things turned around and play on (Sept. 26) if that happens.
“Right now, we’re just preparing like we don’t have a game and, if one pops up, we’ll quickly go in a different direction.”
BECKETT LIST: Herd linebacker Tavante Beckett added a national award Tuesday to the Conference-USA award he pocketed Monday. The Football Writers Association of America named Beckett the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Appalachian State.
In Marshall’s 17-7 win over the Mountaineers, Beckett recorded a career-high 16 tackles, eight solo, and a forced fumble. The Mountaineers’ 96 yards on 33 carries against Marshall was their lowest total in a game since 2014.
It was Beckett’s second award of the week after being named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week.