HUNTINGTON - It was previously known that Marshall and Notre Dame would meet during the 2019-20 basketball season.
Now, Marshall fans know exactly when the matchup will take place.
Notre Dame released its non-conference schedule on Wednesday, and Marshall will travel to Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana, to take on the Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15.
The game is part of the Men Against Breast Cancer (MABC) Invitational, which features several teams, including Robert Morris, Howard, Toledo and others.
One must go back more than a century to find the last meeting between the two programs, which took place on Feb. 8, 1913, in Huntington. Notre Dame earned a 27-9 victory in that contest.
It is the second scheduled contest of 2019 to bring Marshall together with Notre Dame. In March, it was announced that the Thundering Herd will travel to Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022, for the first-ever football matchup between the two schools.
Wednesday's announcement means that Marshall athletics will be busy on that Friday night in November with the men's hoops team taking on Notre Dame and the football program hosting Louisiana Tech in a key Conference USA contest at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Both contests begin at 7 p.m. that evening.
Last season, Notre Dame finished 14-19 overall and 3-15 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Marshall finished 23-14, winning 10 of its last 11 games, including all four in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, which ended with a 90-70 win over Green Bay in the CIT Championship.