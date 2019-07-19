HUNTINGTON - Marshall University's baseball program batted .500 in retaining recruits selected in the Major League baseball Draft in June.
The Thundering Herd retained the commitment of Ryan Leitch, a catcher from Whitby, Ontario, Canada. Leitch spurned an offer from the Cincinnati Reds, who selected him in the 30th round of the 40-round draft.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound right-handed hitter and thrower appears to be an important recruit for Marshall. Leitch performed well with the Canadian Junior National team in trips to the Dominican Republic and Florida where he faced professional pitchers. Leitch smacked a single against Andrew Sopko, a 24-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers farmhand who pitched at the Double-A level. Sopko since has been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays and is pitching in Triple-A.
Leitch also ripped a double and a single against the New York Yankees Dominican Summer League team. He doubled against the DSL Mets and singled against the DSL Cubs.
Outfielder Zane Zurbrugg, however, opted to forego his scholarship to Marshall and accept a $75,000 signing bonus from the Milwaukee Brewers, who selected him in the 27th round out of Shoreline Community College in Washington.
Zurbrugg is playing for the Brewers' affiliate in the Arizona Rookie League where he has appeared in seven games, with 18 at bats, and has one run batted in. Zurbrugg is batting .222 and has been caught on both his stolen base attempts. Zurbrugg has struck out seven times and walked twice.