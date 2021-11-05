HUNTINGTON — Running the ball to the end zone is the goal not only of Marshall University's football team Saturday, but more than 1,000 runners Sunday in the MU Marathon.
More than 1,200 runners from more than 35 states have registered for the race, which begins at 7 a.m. Sunday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. That's also where the event ends. The most unique aspect of the race is that for the finish, all participants will be handed a football upon entering the stadium and finish by carrying it into the end zone.
Traffic changes will begin in the area around the stadium as early as 4:30 a.m., according to Huntington Police.
The race course, which will be in place until at least 1 p.m., will encompass 3rd and 5th avenues up to 27th Street. Runners also will travel down Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Virginia Avenue and then to Washington Avenue before turning onto 14th Street West.
The course will flow onto the Ritter Park trail and proceed east to 5th Street where runners will shift onto North Boulevard due to bridge construction at 8th Street. The runners will run a lap around Ritter Park before following 8th Street to 6th Avenue, where they will turn west to 1st Street and proceed north to Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The runners will follow Veterans Memorial Boulevard toward the stadium and then complete the entire course a second time.
Police advise motorists to allow extra time for travel and to practice patience with runners, volunteers and officers stationed throughout the course.
The race, canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, is being run for the 17th year. The event features three runs, a 26.2-mile marathon, a 13.1-mile half marathon and a 3.1-mile 5K. The event is sponsored by Healthy Tri-State, a local nonprofit which focuses on improving health in the area.
Runners may register at the packet pickup from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., Huntington.
Other sponsors include Marshall Orthopedics, Peoples Bank, Creative Kitchens and Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
