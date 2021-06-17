HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will not limit fan attendance at sporting events this fall, athletic department officials announced Thursday.
Interim Athletic Director Jeff O'Malley said he received word late Wednesday night that the department had full clearance to lift restrictions in accordance with updated public health guidelines regarding COVID-19 and remove attendance restrictions at athletic events.
That means football fans can pack Joan C. Edwards Stadium for head coach Charles Huff's first season at the helm and help cheer the men's soccer team at Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex as they defend their national championship, while also supporting the women's soccer team and volleyball teams.
Last year, attendance was restricted at sporting events throughout the fall, winter and spring seasons.
The announcement comes after other colleges and universities across the country have announced the full reopening of their stadiums.
West Virginia University was among the schools to lift capacity restrictions, announcing Tuesday that athletic events will be held at 100% capacity. The WVU Athletic Department is expected to announce more details relating to sporting events in the future.