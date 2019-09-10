The Herald-Dispatch
IRVING, Texas - Marshall University volleyball redshirt junior Ciara Debell was named Conference USA co-offensive player of the week on Monday.
Debell was named most valuable player of the Bulldog Invitational at Georgetown University last week. She recorded 47 kills in 11 sets, averaged 4.27 kills per set and added three service aces on offense. She recorded just nine attack errors all weekend and had a .333 hitting percentage. On the defensive side, Debell had 28 digs and finished with nine total blocks. She had three total blocks in each match.
The Ocala, Fla., native got her weekend started with 18 kills, 14 digs, two aces and three total blocks in Marshall's five-set win over Georgetown. She kept it rolling in the Thundering Herd's two Saturday sweeps over Stony Brook and Northern Kentucky. Debell tallies 15 kills against Stony Brook with eight coming in the second set. She finished the match with hitting at a .448 clip.
Debell capped her tournament with another 14 kills, a .333 hitting percentage, one ace, seven digs and three blocks in the win over Northern Kentucky.
She continued to come through with the clutch points in each set for Marshall, whether it was to maintain a lead or help put a team away.
Men's Soccer
HUNTINGTON - The Marshall men's soccer team returns to the pitch vs. East Tennessee State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hoops Family Field.
The Herd is 2-0-1 and the Buccaneers come in at 1-2.
Marshall is coming off a 2-1 win over Butler in the home-opener. Junior Jamil Roberts scored both goals for the Herd in his first start of the season. East Tennessee State began the season with a 1-0 at VCU, then defeated Old Dominion 3-2 in double overtime, before falling 3-0 to Lipscomb in its home-opener.