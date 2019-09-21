The Herald-Dispatch
MOREHEAD, Ky. - The Marshall University volleyball team ran off with another sweep (29-27, 25-10, 25-11) of the Coppin State Eagles on the second day of the Comfort Inn-vitational, hosted by Morehead State on Friday.
Five Thundering Herd players recorded at least five kills in the match.
The Thundering Herd improved to 8-4 while the Eagles fell to 3-8.
Junior Destiny Leon led the way on offense, tying her career-high with 11 kills. Leon was deadly accurate as well with just 14 attacks and a hitting percentage of .786. Redshirt junior Ciara Debell was next with nine kills, followed by sophomore Joelle Coulter with eight, sophomore Gabrielle Coulter with six and sophomore Isa Dostal with five. G. Coulter was also very accurate with her attempts hitting at a .750 clip. G. Coulter recorded 28 assists in the contest as well.
Marshall took on Southeastern Louisiana later on Friday.
Men's soccer
HUNTINGTON - The Marshall men's soccer team's five-match homestand comes to an end at 7 p.m. Saturday as the Akron Zips visit Hoops Family Field.
The Herd enters the match with a 4-1-1 record and the Zips come in at 0-5.