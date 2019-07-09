The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Marshall University's women's basketball team has added former Loyola-Chicago assistant coach Michael Scruggs to its staff.
Scruggs coached three seasons at Loyola, where the Ramblers won six of their first eight games for the program's best start in the last 17 seasons en route to their first postseason win in four years. Three Ramblers earned All-Missouri Valley Conference accolade.
"I am extremely thankful and thrilled for this opportunity to be a part of the already successful Marshall women's basketball program," Scruggs said. "(Thundering Herd coach Tony Kemper) is someone I look up to in this profession and I look forward to learning under his leadership. The energy and passion this staff exudes makes me eager to join the Herd family. I am motivated and excited to work with our players and help take this program to the next level."
Scruggs also served as an assistant coach at Cleveland State in 2015-16. Before that, Scruggs put in a three-year stint at LSU where he served as the team's director of video operations before being tabbed an interim assistant coach for the 2014-15 season. LSU made a pair of appearances in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament while Scruggs was on staff.
Prior to coaching at LSU, Scruggs was an assistant coach at Samford University for the 2011-12 season. The Knoxville, Tennessee, product helped lead the Bulldogs to their second straight Southern Conference Tournament crown en route to appearing in the NCAA Tournament.
Scruggs got his start in the collegiate coaching ranks at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, serving as a graduate assistant for the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons. In 2010, the Mocs captured the Southern Conference Tournament title and earned the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
"I am really excited to add Michael to our staff," Kemper said. "I believe strongly that he will help our program improve in all phases. He grew up in our region and has valuable coaching experience in this area. He is someone that our players, recruits and fans will enjoy having at Marshall."
Scruggs earned his Bachelor's Degree in Sports Management from the University of Tennessee in 2008 and his Master's Degree in Special Education from UT-Chattanooga in 2011.