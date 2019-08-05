HUNTINGTON — Marshall's women's basketball team released its 2019-20 schedule earlier this week.
Head coach Tony Kemper goes into his third season at the helm after leading Marshall to a 17-15 record and a berth in the Women's Basketball Invitational last season.
Marshall opens its season at home on Nov. 5 against Kentucky Christian University in the first of six non-conference home games on the year.
While the Herd has several games at home in the non-conference portion of the season, there is a month-long gap in which the team will be away from Cam Henderson Center.
After Marshall hosts Bowling Green on Dec. 7, the team does not play at home again until its first Conference USA home game on Jan. 9 against Middle Tennessee.
The road slate will not be an easy one to navigate with tough contests in the non-conference portion of the year - most notably a Nov. 13 matchup at Ohio and a Dec. 15 contest at Rutgers.
Conference USA action opens with a Texas swing for the Herd, who will travel to Rice (Jan. 2) and North Texas (Jan. 4) before coming home the following week for the conference home openers against Middle Tennessee and UAB (Jan. 11).
The Herd also has a three-game stretch of conference games at home, starting with the Jan. 25 contest against Western Kentucky before a home weekend against FIU (Jan. 30) and Florida Atlantic (Feb. 1).
For the first time in its history, Conference USA women's basketball is going to the Bonus Play format that C-USA men's basketball adopted for the 2018-19 season.
Bonus play starts on Feb. 22 and concludes on March 7, dictating the seedings for the Conference USA Women's Basketball Tournament. Official dates have not been released for the tournament.
The 2019-20 season will feature a changing of the guard, of sorts, for Marshall women's basketball coach Tony Kemper as the team lost its two leading scorers in guards Shayna Gore and Taylor Porter to graduation.
On Monday, Marshall women's basketball hosts the Bart Andrews Memorial Golf Tournament at Guyan Country Club, which is the kickoff event of each year where new players meet those who support the program.