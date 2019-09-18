HUNTINGTON - A member of teams with Randy Moss, Chad Pennington, Doug Chapman, Byron Leftwich and other stars of Marshall University's football's prolific offenses of the late 1990s, Giradie Mercer said he is glad someone remembers him.
The former standout defensive tackle sells himself short, however, as not only do people remember Mercer, Marshall inducted him and nine others into its Athletic Hall of Fame last week.
"I'm glad they've taken a deeper look at guys," said Mercer, a defensive tackle played for the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets. "The offense received so much attention when I played, and deservedly so, but it's good to see the defense recognized, too."
One of the captains of the Thundering Herd's 1999 team that went 13-0 and finished 10th in the country in the Associated Press Poll, Mercer was an all-Mid-American Conference selection as a junior and a senior. The 1999 team defeated BYU 21-3 in the Motor City Bowl, becoming the first team since Oklahoma State in 1974 to hold the Cougars without a touchdown. Marshall opened that season with a 13-10 triumph at Clemson.
"We went down and beat Clemson by the same number of points that Florida State beat Clemson," Mercer said after being asked how the Thundering Herd might have fared against the Seminoles. "I'd have liked to have found out."
Mercer was set to sign with Clemson out of high school, but opted for prep school and wound up at Marshall. Massive and personable, Mercer was a favorite of fans and media, for whom he always was ready with a comment.
Mercer lives near Charlotte, North Carolina, and is a truck driver. He said he enjoys his profession and life in general.
"Athletes can get suspended in time," Mercer said. "It's hard for a lot of guys to move forward after they played and I didn't want to fall into that. When football ended, I wanted to be able to move forward with my life."
Being "suspended" in 1999 wasn't a bad feeling on Saturday, however, as the crowd of more than 27,000 roared its appreciation for Mercer when he was introduced before Marshall's 33-31 victory over Ohio. Mercer said he loved Herd fans then and still does.
"I'm blown away," Mercer said of the reception he received upon his return to campus. "A lot of good players get lost in a myriad of stats, but who were great players who did a lot of great things. I'm glad Marshall has looked deeper than just the stats."
Others inducted into MU's Hall of Fame last week were football players Jamie Wilson and Max Yates, baseball players Hugh Reynolds and Tom Kuempel, basketball player John Brannen, softball players Nichole Corrigan and Rachel Folden, women's swimmer Milla Kuurto and men's swimmer Mark Sheridan.