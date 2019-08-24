ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan (1-0) scored four goals in the second half to pull away for a 5-0 victory over Marshall (0-1) Thursday night in women's soccer.
"Michigan's a very technical team and executed their game plan very well," Marshall head coach Kevin Long said. "We proved to be very dangerous at times, but needed to be more consistent in our offensive options."
The Wolverines' Meredith Haakenson netted the first goal nearly 26 minutes into the opening half.
Mary Lawman fired a shot on goal for Marshall in the 31st minute, but the Wolverine keeper recorded the save and helped keep Michigan's lead 1-0 at the half.
Michigan came out firing in the second half, getting goals from Raleigh Louman and Sarah Stratigakis in the 47th and 54th minutes, respectively, to make it 3-0.
In the 77th minute, Lawman was ejected from the match, receiving a red card, and the Wolverines were awarded a penalty kick. Danielle Woolfe took the shot from the spot and scored, making it 4-0 Michigan.
Haakenson recorded her second goal of the match in the 86th minute to give the Wolverines a 5-0 win.
Marshall was outshot 23-3 and held without a shot in the second half. The Wolverines also had seven corner kicks to the Herd's three.
"We were under great pressure all night, but losing Mary to her red card became too much for us to overcome tonight," Long said. "I think we can recover and come back with a more unified effort defensively on Sunday."
The Thundering Herd will look to rebound on Sunday as it closes out its opening road trip at Michigan State.