Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch Marshall's Talik Keaton (9) returns a punt for a touchdown as the Herd takes on VMI in a NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.

 The Herald-Dispatch

Offense: QB #17 Isaiah Green: Green set a career-high with four touchdown passes while reading a chaotic VMI defense well and helping Marshall to 620 yards on the day. Green finished 18-of-28 for 238 yards and four touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 46 yards.

Defense: LB #2 Jaquan Yulee: Before getting hurt at the end of the first quarter and taken off the field by stretcher, Yulee racked up six tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack.

Special teams: WR #9 Talik Keaton: Keaton showed burst and moves on a 67-yard punt return that ignited Marshall and gave the team a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter. He finished with five punt returns for 109 yards.

