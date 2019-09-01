Offense: QB #17 Isaiah Green: Green set a career-high with four touchdown passes while reading a chaotic VMI defense well and helping Marshall to 620 yards on the day. Green finished 18-of-28 for 238 yards and four touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 46 yards.
Defense: LB #2 Jaquan Yulee: Before getting hurt at the end of the first quarter and taken off the field by stretcher, Yulee racked up six tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack.
Special teams: WR #9 Talik Keaton: Keaton showed burst and moves on a 67-yard punt return that ignited Marshall and gave the team a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter. He finished with five punt returns for 109 yards.