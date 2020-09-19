Marshall University
n Captains for this week’s game include running back Sheldon Evans, offensive tackle Will Ulmer, defensive end Koby Cumberlander and linebacker Tavante Beckett.
n The matchup brings together two former rivals from the Division I-AA days in the Southern Conference. They played every year from 1977-96.
n Quarterback Grant Wells was stellar in his debut against Eastern Kentucky, completing 16 of 23 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns.
n Marshall linebackers Eli Neal and Tavante Beckett each tied for a game-high with eight tackles in the season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky. The Herd defense earned the shutout while allowing just 166 yards of total offense (80 passing, 86 rushing).
n Marshall had 13 different receivers — including five tight ends — catch passes against Eastern Kentucky. Three of those five tight ends caught touchdown passes.
n This will be Marshall’s first game on CBS since the 1993 Division I-AA National Championship. Marshall lost that contest, 17-5, to Youngstown State.
Appalachian State
n Appalachian State is coached by Shawn Clark, who is a native of Charleston, West Virginia.
n The Mountaineers come to Huntington ranked No. 23 in both the Associated Press Poll and Amway Coaches Poll.
n Appy State Offensive coordinator Tony Petersen was a quarterback at Marshall in the late 1980s and returned to Marshall as an assistant early in Doc Holliday’s tenure as head coach.
n Brad Bielaniec, the director of sports performance for Appalachian State, was Marshall’s strength and conditioning coach last year.
n Quarterback Zac Thomas was named the Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
n Cornerback Shaun Jolly was named a preseason All-American by seven different publications prior to the 2020 season. Jolly finished 2019 with 45 tackles, five interceptions, eight pass breakups and 3.5 tackles for loss.
n In last week’s win over Charlotte, Appalachian State rushed for 308 yards and four touchdowns. Marcus Williams rushed for 117 yards while Camerun Peoples added 102 yards. Each had scores. Daetrich Harrington rushed for 60 yards and two scores — both in the fourth quarter.