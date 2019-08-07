The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Marshall women's golf head coach Brooke Burkhammer announced the Thundering Herd's 2019 fall schedule on Tuesday.
The season begins Sept. 8-10 at the Golfweek Program Challenge.
"I am excited for the team to come back to campus and get the season started again," coach Burkhammer said who enters her fourth season leading the Herd. "This schedule is very competitive and a chance to compete with the best of the best to prove we are competitive too. It'll be a challenge but the future is bright for Marshall women's golf and I'm glad to be a part of it."
The 2019 Golfweek Program Challenge is a three-day event that will be hosted on Pawleys Island, South Carolina. The remaining fall schedule will see the team travel to the Mary Fossum Invitational (Sept. 22-23) hosted by Michigan State, the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational (Sept. 27-29) hosted by Kentucky, the Princess Anne Invitational (Oct. 4-6) hosted by Old Dominion and the Palmetto Intercollegiate (Oct. 13-15) at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
Marshall capped the 2018 season with a sixth place finish out of 12 teams at the Conference USA Championships, the team's best result in program history. The Herd also spent the entire 2018-19 season ranked in the Golf Stat Top 100 rankings for the first time in program history as well. The Herd had its highest ever ranking of 81st on Oct. 16, 2018.
Marshall returns an experienced squad with senior Shelby Brauckmuller, juniors Kerri Parks and Stormy Randazzo, sophomores Jackie Schmidt and Torren Kalaskey. Brauckmuller was ranked in the individual Golf Stat Top 250 with a top ranking of 127th in the country and ended the year named second team All-Conference USA. The team's lone senior brought home the top award twice this past season from the William & Mary Invitational and tied with her teammate Parks at the Mary S. Kauth Invite.
C-USA academic awards
IRVING, Texas - Marshall University athletics claimed Conference USA's Sport Academic Awards for tennis and track and field Tuesday.
Tennis, with a 3.799 grade point average, and track and field, with a 2.963 GPA, led the way in each of their respective sports for the 2018-19 academic year. Earlier this year, Anna Smith, Elizabeth Stefancic, and Victoria Walter were given the Commissioner's Academic Medal (3.75 GPA or better) while representing the tennis team, while Maryann Adebayo, Abigail Short and Takira Williams made the list from the track and field program.
Men's basketball
INSTITUTE, W.Va. - West Virginia State University hired former Marshall player Marcus Reed as an assistant coach.
A former standout at Riverside High School, Reed played one season at Glenville State before transferring to Marshall.