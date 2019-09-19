The Herald-Dispatch
RICHMOND, Ky. - Marshall University's volleyball team (7-3) swept Eastern Kentucky 3-0 Tuesday, winning 25-22, 25-19, 26-24, at Alumni Coliseum.
Sarah Schank led the Thundering Herd with 13 points. Ciara Debell scored 11.Amber Weber finished with 12 digs. Gabrielle Coulter had 19 assists and Sydney Lostumo 17.
Abby Noll led the Colonels (5-6) with 15 points. Rachel Woody scored 10.
The team will continue play on the road as it heads to Morehead, Kentucky, for the Comfort Inn-vitational hosted by the MSU Eagles. Marshall will face the host Eagles, Coppin State and Southeast Louisiana. Marshall's contest versus Morehead State on Thursday at 6 p.m. will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Men's soccer
HUNTINGTON - The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley snapped Marshall's four-game winning streak Tuesday, defeating the Herd 3-2 at Hoops Family Field.
The Vaqueros scored three goals in the second half to erase a 1-0 deficit.
Vinicius Fernandes gave Marshall (4-1-1) a lead with a header for a goal off an assist by Joao Souza at 11:39.
UTRGV (3-1) tied it when Kyle Edwards scored off an assist by Angel Lopez at 45:20. Lopez assisted William Akio at 69:53, then again at 76:38 to give the Vaqueros a 3-1 lead. Bleno Cruz scored off Jamil Roberts' assist as time expired to set the score.
Andy Rios saved five shots for Texas Rio Grande Valley. Paulo Pita saved three for Marshall.
The Herd returns to the field at 7 p.m. Saturday at home vs. Akron, the 2018 national runner-up.
Women's soccer
HUNTINGTON - Marshall women's soccer team is headed to the Sunshine State for a pair of games including one that will open Conference USA play for the Thundering Herd.
On Thursday, Marshall (2-5-0) opens conference play at 7 p.m. against Florida Atlantic before concluding the trip Sunday at 1 p.m. against Florida Gulf Coast.