HUNTINGTON — Marshall University's Abigail Short has been named the 2018-19 Conference USA scholar-athlete of the year for women's cross country.
The former Hurricane High School all-stater was selected for the honor by the faculty athletics representatives of C-USA.
Short, who was named to a third-team CoSIDA academic all-American this season, maintained a perfect grade point average throughout her four years with the Thundering Herd. The biological science major, with a pre-med concentration, finished within the top five in five of Marshall's six 2018 cross country meets.
The awards are presented to the top student-athletes in each conference-sponsored sport based on academic achievement (GPA), athletic achievement and service.