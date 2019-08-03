0803_short_29287.jpg
Buy Now

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University's Abigail Short has been named the 2018-19 Conference USA scholar-athlete of the year for women's cross country.

The former Hurricane High School all-stater was selected for the honor by the faculty athletics representatives of C-USA.

Short, who was named to a third-team CoSIDA academic all-American this season, maintained a perfect grade point average throughout her four years with the Thundering Herd. The biological science major, with a pre-med concentration, finished within the top five in five of Marshall's six 2018 cross country meets.

The awards are presented to the top student-athletes in each conference-sponsored sport based on academic achievement (GPA), athletic achievement and service.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.