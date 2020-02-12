HUNTINGTON — The last thing the Marshall women's basketball team wants to do is watch one loss turn into four. That's happened twice so far to the Thundering Herd this season, and the team is guarding against Saturday's loss at Louisiana Tech morphing into another unlucky streak.
Marshall (9-13, 4-7 Conference USA) will try to stave off that slump when it hosts UTSA at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cam Henderson Center.
The Herd dropped four straight games between Dec. 7 and Jan. 2, then dropped another four straight Jan. 16-30. It started off February on a good note, with a home win versus FAU and a road win at Southern Mississippi. That momentum stalled with the Louisiana Tech loss.
UTSA (6-16, 2-9) has a current losing streak it wants to halt. The Roadrunners have dropped eight straight entering Thursday's game. All eight of those losses have come by double digits and the average losing margin in those games is 24 points.
Mikayla Woods leads UTSA at 15 points per game and has scored in double figures in 10 of her last 11 outings. She's also second on the team with 5.8 rebounds per game. Timea Toth leads the Roadrunners with 6.3 boards per game.
Marshall counters with three double-digit scorers — Savannah Wheeler (13.5 ppg), Kristen Mayo (10.8 ppg) and Taylor Pearson (10.5 ppg). Pearson also leads the Herd with 5.7 rebounds per game.