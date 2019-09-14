RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State has approved a two-year contract extension for men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts.
The deal announced Friday by the school keeps Keatts, a former Marshall University assistant, under contract through the 2025-26 season. The financial terms remain the same, meaning Keatts will continue to make $2.7 million per year.
The 47-year-old Keatts is 45-24 in two seasons at North Carolina State and led the Wolfpack to the NCAA Tournament in 2018. N.C. State missed the tournament last year after finishing 24-12 and playing in the NIT.
The school awarded him a new contract last November that increased his annual pay by $400,000.
Keatts was a Thundering Herd assistant under Greg White in 2001 and 2002.
King of the Cage bouts set for Oct. 5
HUNTINGTON — The King of the Cage Stomping Ground MMA event featuring four bouts is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Huntington Riverfront Amphitheater.
Admission begins at 5 p.m.
Featured bouts have Dustin Long vs. Jason Butcher, and Jordan Mitchell vs. George Oiler. For more information, go to www.kingofthecage.com.