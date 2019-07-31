HUNTINGTON - Earlier this year, Malik Gant surprised everyone by announcing that he would forgo his senior season at Marshall to jump into the 2019 NFL Draft.
With Gant now in the New England Patriots training camp, a new leader must emerge at the back level of the Thundering Herd defense.
And while Gant's absence leaves the Herd without its second-leading tackler from 2018, the falloff is not as far as many might think.
Free safety Nazeeh Johnson has followed a similar path as Gant, going from walk-on and virtual unknown to one of the more respected members of the defense.
Just as Gant made his ascent as a leader in the 2018 season, the same is expected of Johnson as 2019 opens up.
Johnson was productive for the Herd from the free safety spot, registering 59 tackles with five pass breakups and one interception last season while starting all 13 games.
While Gant and Johnson were the starting safety tandem in all 13 games last season, Gant's replacement at strong safety is not without starting experience. Brandon Drayton, a 6-2, 200-pound junior from Largo, Florida, started in seven games as a freshman and has seen the field considerably in his first two seasons as part of a platoon system within the secondary.
In 2018, Drayton backed up both safety spots, which gives him versatility and experience also. He finished 2018 with 51 tackles, including two tackles for loss, with two pass breakups and an interception. Drayton also had a crucial blocked punt that resulted in a touchdown against FIU.
Now, it will again be Drayton's time to prove that he can return to the every-down form that saw him emerge as a starter in 2017.
While Johnson and Drayton give Marshall a pair of bona fide pieces to build on, the Herd must find depth on the back end.
One player who is expected to make a bigger impact in 2019 is Kenard King, who came into his own on special teams last season. During the spring, King got a bulk of repetitions as the Herd staff took a long look at him to see what he can do. As stated in Tuesday's article on the cornerback position, Marshall head coach Doc Holliday spoke of adding pieces on the back end of the Herd defense.
Although he did not specify exactly what spot, the safety position is one where depth could be utilized.
Marshall has already added former West Virginia University starter Derrek Pitts, but it is unknown whether Pitts will be eligible in 2019 (not likely).
Given that Pitts is unlikely to take the field, the unit could go to the transfer portal to snag a safety with experience late.
Marshall also signed safety Rashawn Hunter, who is a talented player out of Cape Coral, Florida, who also had offers to Iowa State and Virginia.
As mentioned, Marshall's starting nucleus should be solid with Johnson and Drayton possessing plenty of experience. Drayton is actually the third-leading returning tackler on the team behind cornerback Chris Jackson and linebacker Omari Cobb.
However, replacing the playmaking ability of Gant - especially as a run-stopper - is no easy task, and Marshall needs to build depth to make the safety production a committee effort.