All fall championships on all levels of the NCAA — with the exception of Football Bowl Subdivision football — are now off.
NCAA President Mark Emmert, on a webcast on the NCAA’s social media accounts, said Thursday night that the fall championship cancellations that already had affected Division II and Division III had made their way to Division I.
The College Football Playoff is run by the conferences, not the NCAA, so it is unaffected by Thursday’s announcement. However, championships for Football Championship Subdivision football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s field hockey and women’s volleyball are now officially off.
“We cannot now at this point have fall NCAA championships because there’s not enough schools participating,” Emmert said. “The Board of Governors also said, ‘Look, if you don’t have half the schools playing a sport you can’t have a legitimate championship.’
“Sadly, tragically, that’s going to be the case this fall. Full stop.”
Emmert’s announcement came on the heels of more cancellations by individual conferences throughout Thursday that put participation numbers in each sport below 50 percent. The NCAA Board of Governors ruled last week that in order to hold a fall championship, at least 50 percent of teams must participate in the season.
As of press time, all FCS conferences had postponed fall sports with the exception of one, the Ohio Valley Conference, which is home to WVU’s first scheduled football opponent, Eastern Kentucky. The Athletic reported on Thursday afternoon that the OVC also planned to postpone fall sports, though football teams would be allowed to play non-conference games.
It remains to be seen whether Thursday’s announcement impacts the decision of schools in conferences still planning on playing fall sports — like Marshall and West Virginia. Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said it’s certainly something that will be discussed among Conference USA schools in the coming days.
“That will be a conference decision,” Hamrick said. “I’m sure we’ll get together real soon and make that decision. We will determine what we do with fall sports.
Hamrick admitted that the promise of championships in the spring would be a determining factor in that decision.
“If you play in the fall, you don’t get a chance for an NCAA tournament. If you play in spring, the NCAA could have their championships,” he said. “I’ll use our men’s soccer team for example. We want to put our soccer team in the best position to play in the NCAA championships.”
WVU athletic officials could not be reached for comment Thursday night.
As for the logistics of holding fall sports championships in the spring, Emmert said that though doing so would certainly present unique challenges, he is hopeful.
“My staff has been working hard on it, talking to all 32 commissioners in Division I and there are ways to do this,” Emmert said. “I’m completely confident that we can figure this out.
“We can use the fall to keep the kids healthy, keep them engaged with their coaches and athletic departments, focus on their academic success, work with them and let them practice and stay ready to play. Then, let’s go compete at that time.”
He added that top priority will be put on winter and spring sports, which had their championships canceled a year ago.
“We have to give the highest priority to winter and spring sports, because they lost their championships last March,” Emmert said. “We made that horrible, awful, but necessary choice to shut down.
“We’ve got to say first and foremost we’re going to protect those spaces.”
Herald Dispatch sports writer Grant Traylor contributed to this report.