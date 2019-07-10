HUNTINGTON - July 9, 2012.
It's a day that many Marshall fans will never forget for all the wrong reasons.
It was a day when J.T. Rembert, a former Thundering Herd linebacker and beloved former player living in the Huntington community, died at the age of 29.
On that day in each year since, two communities - Huntington and Oakland Mills, Maryland - come together for an event to remember a guy that initially brought them together through football.
Approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening, those two communities again came together - his extended family in Huntington gathering at Joan C. Edwards Stadium and his immediate family in Oakland Mills - to honor Rembert on the seven-year anniversary of his passing.
"This is a tradition that we definitely didn't want, but it's a tradition we've grabbed a hold of," Josh Perkey said. "This is year seven and now, it's telling stories and laughing and remembering J.T. The first three years, we were all crying during prayer and it was so hard. It just means a lot that everyone makes time out of their lives to show up every year. Tradition is a big thing with me and this tradition means a lot to all of us."
In Huntington, the ceremony at Joan C. Edwards Stadium involves the lighting of paper lanterns, which are set off into the air as a memorial for Rembert.
Throughout Tuesday, the air had been calm with little breeze blowing, which made those in attendance wonder if the lanterns would fly,however, as the communities came together via Facetime for a prayer, the wind started to pick up, which appeared like a sign.
Still, the lanterns initially didn't want to take flight from midfield, so the group did the only thing they knew to do - move toward the 32-yard line. Why the 32, in particular? Simple. It was Rembert's number as a member of the Herd.
As Perkey, a former Marshall basketball player, helped lift the lanterns toward the skies, he grew silent as he watched them float out of the South end zone, remembering his good friend and all the good he did for the community in the process.
Rembert was revered for his days as a linebacker at Marshall when he starred from 2001-04 during Marshall's strong run in the Mid-American Conference. Perkey and good friend Nikki Kidder said, however, the true value of Rembert was seen after his playing days were over when he and wife Shannon made Huntington their home as they started their family.
"It was his smile and his heart," Kidder said of Rembert. "He'd do anything for anyone. One of my favorite stories is after college. He would come to the school where I taught with Shannon and bring cookies and treats and he'd just smile. You just wanted to love on him because he was like a big teddy bear."
For Perkey, the memories of Rembert linked to those within the community who were drawn to his loving personality, one that he said changed people.
Rembert's upbringing to love all came from two dynamics: his mother, Yvonne Minge, and Oakland Mills High School, one of the more-diverse schools in Columbia, Maryland.
While Huntington's population is 86.3 percent white, the demographic at Oakland Mills High School featured a 44 percent black population, 21 percent Hispanic population and 20 percent white. That background led Rembert to accept all, which Perkey said shined through during his time in Huntington.
"It was the demographic of people that I saw him bring together," Perkey said. "He would hang out with 60-year-old business professionals and 18-year-old incoming freshmen and he got along with everybody. Race, color, creed, age group, it didn't matter. J.T. was a people person. He got to know them genuinely and people cared about him, which is the No. 1 reason we come back today. He was that special and we want to continue to tell his story."
By road, more than 400 miles separate Huntington and Oakland Mills High School. By heart, there is no separation.
"Shannon, Yvonne, Tamara and J.T. always said that Huntington embraced them," Kidder said. "We still want them to know that feeling, that we embrace them and love them. We miss them and we miss J.T. Being able to do this still keeps us here together like a family."