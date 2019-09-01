BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Santa Clara defeated Marshall 20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-25 Saturday in volleyball at the Indiana Invitational.
The Thundering Herd is 1-2 to start the 2019 season. The Broncos improved to 3-0.
Redshirt junior Ciara Debell recorded double-digit kills for the third-straight match leading the Thundering Herd with 13. Senior Ivana Trencheva tallied 11 kills and finished with a hitting percentage of .529.
Sophomore Joelle Coulter had seven kills in her first action of the season. Junior Destiny Leon had six kills and was 4 of 4 in the first set.
On the defensive side, senior Amber Weber had a season-high 19 digs.
Marshall plays at the Georgetown Invitational Sept. 6-7.