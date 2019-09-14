FLORIDA ATLANTIC (0-2) at BALL STATE (1-1)
2 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Scheumann Stadium
Location: Muncie, Indiana
TV: ESPN+
All-Time Series: Ball State leads 1-0
FAST FACTS
n Florida Atlantic freshman RB Larry McCammon had 69 rushing yards on 18 carries against UCF last week to lead the Owls' ground gainers. He also ran for a touchdown for the second straight week.
n Through the first two games of the season, FAU's top two tight ends have a combined 21 receptions. Senior Harrison Bryant has 10 catches for a team-high 130 yards, while senior John Raine has a team-best 11 grabs for 76 yards and one touchdown.
n Ball State junior QB Drew Plitt tied the Ball State record with six touchdown passes, and the Cardinals rolled up nearly 600 yards of offense in a 57-29 victory over Fordham last Saturday.
ARMY (1-1)
at UTSA (1-1)
3:30 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Alamodome
Location: San Antonio, Texas
TV: NFL Network
All-Time Series: First Meeting
FAST FACTS
n Home to one of the largest concentrations of military bases in the United States, San Antonio is Military City USA and it is only fitting that UTSA will host a game against one of the service academies this weekend at the Alamodome. Joint Base San Antonio consists of three installations - Fort Sam Houston, Lackland Air Force Base and Randolph Air Force Base - and it is the largest joint base in the Department of Defense. UTSA's game against Army is presented by USAA and designated as the annual Military Appreciation Game with numerous activations and ceremonies planned to honor the military.
n UTSA freshman RB Sincere McCormick has enjoyed a successful start to his collegiate career. He has rushed 24 times for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the first two games and is averaging 6.7 yards per carry and 80.5 yards per contest, marks that rank second and fourth, respectively, in Conference USA. McCormick gained 87 yards and scored twice on 12 rushes, including a 54-yard TD scamper, at Baylor last week.
n This is the second C-USA school that Army has faced in three weeks. The Black Knights, a football-playing member of C-USA from 1998-2004, opened the season with a 14-7 victory over Rice on August 30.
LOUISVILLE (1-1)
vs. WKU (1-1)
4 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Nissan Stadium
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
TV: Stadium
All-Time Series: Louisville leads 20-12
FAST FACTS
n WKU junior RB Gaej Walker rushed 27 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, helping lead WKU to a 20-14 victory over FIU to begin league play Saturday night. Following a 19-carry, 152-yard performance in week one, Walker leads C-USA in rushing attempts (46) and yards (252), placing him 11th in the FBS in rushing average per game (126.0). Walker became the first Hilltopper since Anthony "Ace" Wales in the 2016 C-USA Championship Game and Boca Raton Bowl to rush for 100-plus yards in consecutive games.
n The WKU defense has posted 16 tackles for loss through the first two games, which ranks second in C-USA and is tied for 20th in FBS. Junior DE DeAngelo Malone leads the Hilltoppers with 4.5.
n Louisville is coming off a 42-0 win over Eastern Kentucky, its first shutout since 2013. Freshman Javian Hawkins ran for a career-high 123 yards - the second consecutive 100-yard game. He's the first UofL running back with back-to-back 100-yard games since 2016 and just the third freshman running back with back-to-back 100-yard games in program history.
NORTH TEXAS (1-1)
at CALIFORNIA
(2-0, 1-0 Pac-12)
4:15 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Memorial Stadium
Location: Berkeley, California
Stream: Pac-12 Networks
All-Time Series: First Meeting
FAST FACTS
n Redshirt sophomore Tre Siggers burst onto the scene with 164 rushing yards and a touchdown in his first career game at running back for the Mean Green at SMU last week.
n Senior DE LaDarius Hamilton was a menace on UNT's defensive front last Saturday at SMU, ending the night with six total tackles, including four solo stops, a sack, 2.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries.
n California is off to a 2-0 start following a 20-19 win over No. 14 Washington last weekend. Senior LB Evan Weaver earned National Defensive Player of the Week honors following his 18-tackle performance that included two TFL's and a fumble recovery in the victory.
LOUISIANA TECH (1-1) at BOWLING
GREEN (1-1)
5 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Doyt Perry Stadium
Location: Bowling Green, Ohio
TV: ESPN+
All-Time Series: Louisiana Tech leads 1-0
FAST FACTS
n Louisiana Tech senior QB J'Mar Smith, the only current four-year starter in the FBS, went 17-for-25 for 220 passing yards and one touchdown in Saturday's win over Grambling. He had a pair of completions of 40 yards in the game. Smith now has 7,097 career passing yards. He became only the fifth QB in LA Tech history to eclipse 7,000 career passing yards as well as moving up to fourth on the all-time career passing list (passed Matt Dunigan, 1979-82).
n Sophomore WR Griffin Hebert reeled in his second touchdown reception of the season against Grambling, a career-long of 40 yards. He also hauled in a TD catch in the season opener at Texas. Hebert had a game and career-high 68 yards receiving last week.
n Senior LB Collin Scott has registered 18 tackles through the first two games, tying him for fourth in Conference USA.
MASSACHUSETTS (0-2) at CHARLOTTE (1-1)
6 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
TV: ESPN+
All-Time Series: Massachusetts leads 1-0
FAST FACTS
n Charlotte scored over 40 points for the second straight game on Saturday at Appalachian State the first time the 49ers have scored over 40 in back-to-back games since the inaugural season of 2013.
n Senior DL Alex Highsmith has a pair of sacks in each of the first two games and leads C-USA and ranks second in the FBS with 4.0 sacks. He is second in C-USA and tied for ninth in the nation in TFL's (4.0; 2.0 TFL/gm).
n This is the first of three games that Massachusetts will play against Conference USA schools this season. The Minutemen also visit FIU and Louisiana Tech.
SOUTHERN MISS (1-1) at TROY (1-0)
6 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Location: Troy, Alabama
TV: ESPN+
All-Time Series: Southern Miss leads 7-2
FAST FACTS
n Southern Miss senior WR Jordan Mitchell had a career-long 65-yard grab for a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Mississippi State last Saturday and finished the day with a team-high six catches for 94 yards. He leads Conference USA with 13 catches for 227 yards over his first two games, placing him 17th nationally in receiving yardage (113.5 per game).
n Southern Miss was flagged for one penalty last week and that did not come until the final quarter. The one penalty for five yards was the fewest penalties and yards surrendered in a game since they gave up the same thing against Rice on Oct. 27, 2012, spanning 80 games.
n Troy first-year head coach Chip Lindsey was the offensive coordinator for Southern Miss from 2014-15. He helped lead the Golden Eagles to the 2015 C-USA West Division crown and a trip to Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl.
OHIO (1-1)
at MARSHALL (1-1)
6:30 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Location: Huntington, West Virginia
TV: Stadium on Facebook
All-Time Series: Ohio leads 33-20-6
FAST FACTS
n Marshall has faced Ohio more than any other program, as this will be the 60th all-time meeting between the teams.
n Herd sophomore RB Brenden Knox scored on a 13-yard run in the first quarter at Boise State, extending his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown to four games, dating back to last season. In seven career appearances, he is averaging 6.1 yards per carry with seven touchdowns.
n Junior LB Tavante Beckett leads C-USA in tackles after two weeks with 20. He registered a career-high 13 stops against Boise State.
n Junior RB De'Montre Tuggle has three rushing touchdowns in his first two games as a Bobcat, including the team's only TD in a 20-10 loss at Pittsburgh last week.
NEW HAMPSHIRE (0-1)
at FIU (0-2, 0-1 in C-USA)
7 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
Location: Miami, Florida
TV: ESPN3
All-Time Series: First Meeting
FAST FACTS
n FIU hosts New Hampshire looking to bounce back from last week's loss to WKU, just the second defeat in the Panthers seven C-USA openers since joining the league in 2013.
n Senior RB Napoleon Maxwell, who led the Panthers with seven rushing touchdowns last season, scored his first TD of 2019 last week against WKU. It was his 14th career rushing touchdown.
n FIU senior LB Sage Lewis, the preseason C-USA Defensive Player of the Year and 2018 league leader in tackles, has a team-best 14 stops through the first two outings.
n Junior DB Rishard Dames scored his first career touchdown as a Panther last week when he returned an interception 80 yards for a score. It was his third career INT.
DUKE (1-1) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE (1-1)
7 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
TV: Stadium on Facebook
All-Time Series: First Meeting
FAST FACTS
n Junior S Reed Blankenship was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the win over Tennessee State. He led the team with nine total tackles, two interceptions and the first blocked kick of his career. It went down as the second two-interception game as a Blue Raider. Both of Blankenship's interceptions were in the end-zone to stop TSU drives and now he has eight total picks for his career. Of the eight interceptions, three have been in the end-zone.
n Sophomore QB Asher O'Hara became the first quarterback in Middle Tennessee's 105-year program history to throw for 300 yards and run for 100 yards in a game in MT's 45-26 win over Tennessee State. O'Hara finished with 367 yards through the air on 22-of-30 passing. On the ground, O'Hara tucked the ball 11 times for 110 yards for an average of 9.4 yards per carry.
n Senior Quentin Harris has slotted in as the new starting QB for Duke after Daniel Jones was selected sixth overall in the NFL Draft. After a rough first week against No. 2 Alabama, he showed his dynamite athleticism against North Carolina A&T on Saturday, throwing for 345 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 83 more yards and another score.
No. 12 TEXAS (1-1)
at RICE (0-2)
8 p.m., Saturday
Venue: NRG Stadium
Location: Houston, Texas
TV: CBS Sports Network
All-Time Series: Texas leads 72-21-1
FAST FACTS
n Graduate transfer (Harvard) QB Tom Stewart made his Rice debut late the first quarter last week when sophomore starter Wiley Green was injured. Stewart led the Owls to touchdowns on his first two drives and finished the game 19-of-30 for 185 yards and a TD, along with a 10-yard rushing score.
n Junior transfer WR Brad Rozner caught six passes for 103 yards against Wake Forest. It was his first career 100-yard game.
n This is the second game in three weeks for Texas against a C-USA opponent. The Longhorns opened the season with a 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech.
n Texas head coach Tom Herman served as Rice's offensive coordinator during the 2007 and 2008 seasons, helping the Owls to a 10-win season and a victory in the Texas Bowl in 2008.