WAKE FOREST (1-0)
at RICE (0-1)
8 p.m., Friday
Venue: Rice Stadium
Location: Houston, Texas
TV: CBS Sports Network
All-Time Series: Series Tied 1-1-1
FAST FACTS
n The Rice defense held an Army offense that led the nation in rushing in 2018 (362 yards per game) and averaged 6.0 per carry to just 231 yards and 4.1 per carry in the season-opening 14-7 loss.
n Sophomore LB Antonio Montero was credited with a career-high 11 tackles and added a pair of quarterback hurries at Army.
n After only getting four carries last year due to injury, senior RB Nahshon Ellerbe ran nine times for 103 yards in the opener. It was his second career 100-yard rushing game and his most since rushing for 153 yards against Southern Miss in 2017. Ellerbee also had a career-long 54-yard touchdown run.
MARSHALL (1-0) at (24) BOISE STATE (1-0)
9 p.m., Friday
Venue: Albertsons Stadium
Location: Boise, Idaho
TV: ESPN2
All-Time Series: Boise State leads 1-0
FAST FACTS
n The only previous meeting between the schools came in the 1994 I-AA playoffs, where Boise State edged Marshall, 28-24, to advance to the National Championship game the following week, which was held at Marshall's campus in Huntington, West Virginia (Youngstown State defeated Boise State).
n Redshirt sophomore QB Isaiah Green threw a career-high four touchdown passes in the 56-7 win over VMI last Saturday. The last time a Marshall QB tossed more TD passes was when Chase Litton threw six against Morgan State in 2016. Green completed 18 of 28 passes for 238 yards and also rushed eight times for 46 yards.
n Boise State has won 17 consecutive home openers and carry a nation's-best record of 113-9 (.926) at home since 2000 into the contest.
n In its opener last Saturday, Boise State rallied from an 18-point deficit to knock off Florida State in Tallahassee, 36-31. True freshman QB Hank Bachmeier threw for 407 yards and a touchdown.
OLD DOMINION (1-0) at VIRGINIA TECH (0-1)
Noon, Saturday
Venue: Lane Stadium
Location: Blacksburg, Virginia
TV: ESPNU
All-Time Series: Series Tied 1-1
FAST FACTS
n Old Dominion surprised No. 10 Virginia Tech last September in Norfolk, as Blake LaRussa passed for 495-yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 19 yards and a score to lead the Monarchs to a 45-31 victory. It was the program's first win over a ranked FBS program.
n ODU had five first-time starters on both offense and defense that were on the team last year. That list does not include graduate WR Eric Kumah and graduate TE Chris Cunningham, Virginia Tech graduate transfers who are also first time Monarchs starters.
n Virginia Tech turned the ball over five times in a season-opening 35-28 loss at Boston College. QB Ryan Willis finished 29 of 47 for 344 yards with four touchdowns, but accounted for four of the turnovers with three interceptions and one fumble.
UAB (1-0) at
AKRON (0-1)
Noon, Saturday
Venue: InfoCision Stadium
Location: Akron, Ohio
Broadcast: CBS Sports Network
All-Time Series: First Meeting
FAST FACTS
n Senior DL Garrett Marino earned C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honors after posting a career and team-high nine tackles in a 24-19 victory over Alabama State on August 29. No two tackles were bigger than his back-to-back stops during a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter which preserved UAB's 24-19 lead.
n Junior KR Myron Mitchell compiled 162 total yards on special teams, including a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a 24-19 victory over Alabama State. Mitchell's kickoff return for a touchdown was the first for UAB since the 2014 season. In total, he had three kickoffs for 138 yards and two punt returns for 24 yards (long of 15).
n Akron opened the Tom Arth era last week at Illinois, where the first-year Zips head coach saw his squad drop a 42-3 decision, being held to 192 total yards by the Illini.
CHARLOTTE (1-0) at APPALACHIAN STATE (1-0)
3:30 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Kidd-Brewer Stadium
Location: Boone, North Carolina
Broadcast: ESPN+
All-Time Series: Appalachian State leads 1-0
FAST FACTS
n Senior RB Benny LeMay had 16 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the opener, including a 65-yard burst to close the first half. That 65-yard TD run is the ninth-longest in school history and the longest of LeMay's career. The game marked his eighth career 100-yard rushing performance.
n Charlotte held Gardner-Webb to 56 yards of total offense in the first half and gave up just 60 yards passing for the game.
n Appalachian State has won seven straight games, the nation's third-longest active winning streak behind Clemson (16) and Army (10). The defending Sun Belt Conference Champion Mountaineers won 42-7 against visiting East Tennessee State in the FBS head coaching debut for Eliah Drinkwitz last Saturday.
GRAMBLING (0-1) at LOUISIANA TECH (0-1)
3:30 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
Location: Ruston, Louisiana
TV: NFL Network
All-Time Series: Louisiana Tech leads 1-0
FAST FACTS
n Though located just six miles apart, the teams will be meeting for just the second time and for the first time on campus. Louisiana Tech defeated Grambling in 2010 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
n Senior QB J'Mar Smith became the only active FBS quarterback to start in a season-opener in each of the last four years at Texas last Saturday night. He finished the game 34-of-51 for 331 yards and two scoring strikes. The 34 completions were a career-high for Smith.
n Grambling opened the season with a 31-9 loss at nearby Louisiana-Monroe. The Tigers generated 407 yards of total offense but were held under 10 points.
SOUTHERN MISS (1-0) at MISSISSIPPI STATE (1-0)
3:30 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Davis Wade Stadium
Location: Starkville, Mississippi
TV: ESPNU
All-Time Series: Series Tied 14-14-1
FAST FACTS
n Southern Miss sophomore WR Jaylond Adams earned C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week honors after producing the rare feat of scoring on both a kickoff and a punt return in the win over Alcorn State. He opened the season by returning a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and then later tallied an 80-yard score on a punt return.
n Senior WR Jordan Mitchell recorded his second career 100-yard receiving game in the opener with 133 yards on seven catches.
n With last Saturday's 38-28 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in New Orleans, Mississippi State has won 10 straight games against non-conference teams during the regular season. Junior RB Kylin Hill racked up 197 yards rushing on 27 carries and found the end zone once in the win.
UTSA (1-0) at
BAYLOR (1-0)
4 p.m., Saturday
Venue: McLane Stadium
Location: Waco, Texas
TV: FSN
All-Time Series: Series Tied 1-1
FAST FACTS
n Teams are meeting for the third straight season with the home team winning each of the first two matchups. UTSA's 17-10 win at Baylor in 2017 marked the program's first victory over a Power 5 school.
n The Roadrunners allowed only 209 yards of offense on 53 plays (3.9 yards per play) - 28 yards on the ground and 181 yards through the air - to Incarnate Word, the defending Southland Conference champions. UTSA also held UIW without a third- or fourth-down conversion in 13 combined tries.
n Baylor piled up 518 yards of offense - 268 rushing and 250 passing - in a 56-17 win over Stephen F. Austin last week. Charlie Brewer completed 21 of 31 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns, while John Lovett dashed for 108 yards and a score on just eight carries.
WKU (0-1) at FIU (0-1)
7 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
Location: Miami, Florida
TV: ESPNU
All-Time Series: Series Tied 6-6
FAST FACTS
n In the season opener, the Hilltoppers held Central Arkansas to only 20 yards rushing tied for the fourth-fewest allowed by a WKU defense dating back to 2007.
n For the first time in his career, WKU redshirt junior QB Steven Duncan passed for over 300 yards, completing 26-of-39 attempts for a career-high 304 yards and one touchdown vs. CAU.
n In the opener at Tulane, FIU senior RB Anthony Jones picked up his penchant for finding the end zone from the end of last season with the Panthers first score of 2019. He scored once in the regular season finale and then had three TDs in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl win over Toledo.
(17) UCF (1-0) at FLORIDA ATLANTIC (0-1)
7 p.m., Saturday
Venue: FAU Stadium
Location: Boca Raton, Florida
TV: CBS Sports Network
All-Time Series: UCF leads 2-0
FAST FACTS
n Florida Atlantic faces its second straight Top 20 opponent to open the season after falling at No. 5 Ohio State last week.
n Sophomore QB Chris Robison made good on 65 percent of his past attempts (22-for-34) for 178 yards at Ohio State, throwing a three-yard TD to senior TE John Raine.
n UCF makes its first visit to Boca Raton carrying a nine-game road winning streak.
TENNESSEE STATE (1-0) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE (0-1)
7 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
TV: ESPN3
All-Time Series: Middle Tennessee leads 10-9
FAST FACTS
n Teams are meeting for the first time in 21 years after facing each other 19 times in a 25-year period from 1973-1998. The first 14 meetings were played at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville.
n Middle Tennessee has won five of its last six home openers.
n The Blue Raiders had 14 different players catch passes in the season opener at Michigan. That goes down as the most since MT hit 15 different players in the 2017 season opener against Alabama A&M.
NORTH TEXAS (1-0)
at SMU (1-0)
7 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Location: Dallas, Texas
TV: ESPN+
All-Time Series: SMU leads 31-6-1
FAST FACTS
n Teams are meeting for the sixth consecutive season, with SMU having won 3 of the 5 meetings over that period. Last season, North Texas rolled up 529 yards of total offense and built up a 36-0 lead at the end of the third quarter en route to a 46-23 win. Mean Green senior QB Mason Fine was 40-of-50 for 444 yards and three TDs and Cole Hedlund kicked four field goals.
n Junior WR Rico Bussey, Jr. caught four passes for a career-high 156 yards and a touchdown in the season opener. He moved into ninth place in career receiving yards at North Texas with 1,791 and fourth in career receiving touchdowns with 21.
n Nick Harvey, the graduate-student defensive back, was a tackling machine in his Mean Green debut. Harvey, who came to North Texas after stops at Texas A&M and South Carolina, had 12 tackles in the first half and finished with 14 for the game.
UTEP (1-0) at TEXAS
TECH (1-0)
8 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
Location: Lubbock, Texas
TV: ESPN+
All-Time Series: UTEP leads 16-6-1
FAST FACTS
n UTEP compiled 508 total yards of offense in the opening weekend win over Houston Baptist, which is the most under head coach Dana Dimel and most in a game since the 2016 season finale vs. North Texas (555). UTEP has posted six straight wins when tallying 500 yards or more dating back to 2013.
n Senior RB Treyvon Hughes was a force to be reckoned with on the ground for the Miners in the 36-34 win over HBU after recording a career-best 23 carries for 144 yards and two rushing TDs. His previous UTEP best was 76 yards rushing.
n Texas Tech, which has won 10 straight non-conference home games, opened the Matt Wells era last Saturday by rolling up 690 yards of total offense in a 45-10 win over Montana State