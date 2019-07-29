HUNTINGTON — Later this week, Marshall head coach Doc Holliday will be back on the field, leading the current Herd players into the 2019 season.
On Sunday, however, Holliday and his staff got to take a look at future of college football as they hosted their Elite Prospect Camp at Joan C. Edwards Stadium and Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex.
More than 200 players took part in the camp with a steady mix of local talent and players who traveled from afar to take part.
"We always have this in the final weekend, which means it's time for us to go back to work," Holliday said. "We've got great numbers and a lot of tremendous kids here. It says a lot about these kids that just a couple days before they get started with their season, they come out and spend time working to get better."
Players took part in agility drills before breaking down into position groups and going into one-on-one battles to end the day.
For Holliday, the camp was as much about getting the 200-plus student-athletes on campus to showcase what Marshall University has to offer.
Prior to the camp starting, many parents took time to look around Marshall's campus and see some of the things the school brings to the table from an education standpoint.
"We've got kids here locally and we've got kids from Ohio, Kentucky, the Carolinas, Virginia," Holliday said. "There's a lot of future students here, so we get a chance to show off Marshall University. There will be some future students, as well as future football players."