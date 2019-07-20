HUNTINGTON — Marshall University football center Levi Brown (Rimington Trophy) and tight end Armani Levias (John Mackey Award) have been named to preseason watch lists at their respective positions.
Brown, who has been named to the list three times, was named a preseason All-Conference USA selection by the league's coaches and Athlon this summer. Levias, who was named to Athlon's second team, caught 20 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.
The Rimington Trophy is named for former University of Nebraska All-American and Cincinnati Bengals standout Dave Rimington. The Mackey Award is named after the former Syracuse University All-American and Baltimore Colts.
Brown is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound redshirt senior out of Heard High School in Franklin County, Georgia. He was an all-Conference USA selection last season and one of four Marshall players - joining defensive tackle Channing Holmes, cornerback Chris Jackson and long snapper Matt Beardall - to be named to the C-USA preseason first team.
Levias, a 6-4, 247-pound redshirt senior from Pittsburg, California, came to Marshall from Laney Community College.
Brown and Levias are two reasons media covering C-USA last week picked the Herd to win the league's East Division title and play projected West Division champion North Texas in the league championship game Dec. 7.