HUNTINGTON - VCU edged the University of Dayton by three strokes to win Marshall University's Joe Feaganes Invitational men's golf tournament Tuesday at the 6,523-yard, par-71 Guyan Golf & Country Club course.
The Rams shot 273-272-276 - 821 to finish 31 under par. The second-place Flyers shot 271-272-281 - 824 to come in 28 under. Eastern Kentucky and Eastern Michigan tied for third at 832, followed by Wright State in fourth at 838. Marshall finished sixth, shooting 279-280-280 - 839, good for 13 under.
William & Mary was seventh, followed by Belmont, Longwood, Youngstown State, Wichita State, George Washington, Cleveland State, Ohio, Mount St. Mary's and St. Francis (Pennsylvania).
Kyle Schmidt of Dayton took medalist honors, recording rounds of 65, 69 and 68 for an 11-under-par 202. Schmidt's teammate Domenic Maricocchi and VCU's Ian Peng tied for second, one stroke back.
Tyler Jones was the Thundering Herd's top finisher, tying for ninth after shooting 68-69-70 - 207. Marshall's Will Straub shot 69-69-71 - 209 to tie for 15th. Other Herd golfers and their scores were, Ben Roeder 71-72-68 - 211 to tie for 20th; Kyle Mitchell 71-70-71 - 212 to tie for 34th; and Bradley Plaziak 73-73-79 - 225 to tie for 75th.
Women's golf
PAWLEY'S ISLAND, S.C. - The Marshall women's golf team tied for the best team score in the third round and climbed up from sixth to second place at the Golfweek Program Challenge Tuesday afternoon at True Blue.
The Thundering Herd finished just four shots back off the lead after scoring a 2-under, 286.
"We came up a few shots short but wow am I proud of this team," Herd head coach Brooke Burkhammer said. "We fought so hard today and showed who we are. It's going to be a great semester for us."
Senior Shelby Brauckmuller came in third with a 3-under, 213. Junior Kerri Parks came in fourth with a 2-under, 214. Junior Stormy Randazzo also finished in the top 20, tied for 18th.
High Point moved up from second to first while also scoring a 2-under 286 on Tuesday. Phu Khine of North Carolina-Wilmington jumped into the lead on the final day with a 5-under 67 to defeat Sarah Kahn of High Point by two strokes. Khine ended the event with a 7-under 209.
Marshall returns to the course at the Mary Fossum Invitational, Sept. 22-23, in East Lansing, Michigan.