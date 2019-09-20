The Herald-Dispatch MOREHEAD, Ky. The Marshall volleyball team fell in five sets (25-21, 22-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-13) to the host Morehead State Eagles in its opening game at the Comfort Inn-vitational, Thursday night.- The Herd finished the match with 22 total blocks. Junior Destiny Leon set a career-high with 14 in the match while freshman Megan Taylor came through with 10 rejections. Sophomore Isa Dostal had her hands in eight blocks. Senior libero Amber Weber set a season-high with 30 digs in the loss, besting her previous season-mark of 19. Webers career-high is 35 set at Bowling Green on Sept. 13, 2018.- Marshall is now 7-4 while the Eagles improve to 7-3. <ct:Bold>Women's soccer<ct:> BOCA RATON, Fla. Marshall womens soccer couldn't get its offense going and lost a 4-0 shutout to Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA opener for both teams Thursday. The Owls scored three goals in a span of eight minutes between 23:47 and 31:47. Maddison Kristec got FAU (6-2-0, 1-0-0 C-USA) on the board first, followed by a goal by Mary OHara at 25:57 and then Miracle Porter scored to make it 3-0.-- Marshall goalkeeper Lindsay Longley made seven saves in the loss. Courtney McVicker saved two for the Herd (2-6-0, 0-1-0 C-USA) in the final 16 minutes of the contest. Marshall will be back in action Sunday with an afternoon game at Florida Gulf Coast.
Volleyball falls to Morehead St.
