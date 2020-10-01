Essential reporting in volatile times.

Picking up a 1-4 team to replace and 0-5 squad might not appear to be much of an upgrade, but those records are misleading.

When Ironton (5-0) and South Point (0-5) agreed Thursday afternoon to cancel their Friday game, the Division V power Fighting Tigers replaced the Pointers with Division I (that’s Ohio’s large school division) Cincinnati Sycamore.

The Aviators and Tigers will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium.

Sycamore’s record isn’t good, but that doesn’t mean the Aviators aren’t. Sycamore opened with a 34-31 victory over Lakota East (2-3), then lost 27-22 at legendary Cincinnati Princeton (4-1). The Aviators lost 33-0 at Lakota West (4-0), 21-13 at Mason (4-1) and 21-7 at Cincinnati Colerain (3-2), one the higher-ranked teams in the nation in recent years.

Here’s a look at some more games on tap for Friday night:

Fairland (4-1)

at Rock Hill (2-3)

When: 7 p.m., Friday.

Where: Redmen Stadium.

What to watch: Fairland — The Dragons are nursing some injuries and, with a No. 3 playoff seed secured, might not play as many starters as usual. Rock Hill — Owen Hankins is fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference in rushing with 396 yards on 68 carries.

Coal Grove (2-2)

at Chesapeake (2-3)

When: 7 p.m., Friday.

Where: Phil Davis Field.

What to watch: Coal Grove — Austin Stapleton (77 carries, 550 yards) and Malachi Wheeler (51-227) form the third-most-productive running tandem in the OVC. Chesapeake — Quarterback Donald Richendollar will be the fastest player on the field and a challenge for Coal Grove’s defense.

Gallia Academy (4-1)

at Portsmouth (0-5)

When: 7 p.m., Friday.

Where: Trojan Coliseum.

Radio: WBYG 99.5-FM, WNXT 1260-AM.

What to watch: Gallia Academy — James Armstrong (67-608) and Michael Beasy (21-250) form the second-most-productive running back duo in the OVC. Portsmouth — Drew Roe (95-153-3, 1,276 yards, 14 touchdowns) leads the league in passing.

Ashland (1-0)

at Raceland (1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Where: Raceland Stadium.

What to watch: Ashland — Keontae Pittman and Caleb Tackett each ran for more than 100 yards last week. Raceland — Jake Heighton is one the better quarterbacks in eastern Kentucky.

— Tim Stephens

