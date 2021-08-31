DALLAS — Marshall men’s soccer senior Vitor Dias was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.
It is Dias’ second weekly award of his career.
“Vitor is one of the most dangerous players in the country,” Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. “I’m sure if he can maintain this output level, we will achieve great things this season.”
The Brasilia, Brazil native got the season rolling with a bang against two ranked teams at the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational finishing with three goals, two assists and eight points. Dias started with two goals and two assists against host team No. 21 James Madison, and then scored another goal versus No. 15 Virginia Tech.
Dias showed off his footwork and vision early against the Dukes, assisting on the Herd’s first goal (seventh minute) and then scoring its second (27th minute) in a 6-1 road victory. He scored his second goal of the day in the 53rd minute to put Marshall up 4-1. Later, Dias had the assist on the Herd’s sixth and final goal, which was also the first career goal for freshman Paulo Lino.
On Sunday against the Hokies, Dias netted the first goal of the match finding the back of the net off a pass from Vinicius Fernandes at the nine-minute mark.
Dias leads the Herd in scoring and is tied with Fernandes for the lead in assists. In his career, Dias has 12 goals, 12 assists and 36 points.
Volleyball
Leon named C-USA Defensive Player of Week
After a dominant weekend at the net, Marshall volleyball graduate Destiny Leon was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
“I’m so proud of Destiny during this first weekend of play, both defensively and offensively,” Herd head coach Ari Aganus said. “She put in the work all summer and it has showed since the first day of preseason. Destiny has been such a leader on the court and has a whole new demeanor to her game this season. It’s going to be very exciting to see what she’s going to accomplish this year.”
The reigning C-USA Defensive Player of the Year was a force at the net for the Herd during the Marshall Invitational to open the 2021 season. Leon recorded 23 total blocks, an average of 1.77 per set. She started the weekend with nine blocks against Alabama. Leon kept it going with five versus Austin Peay and another nine against Miami (OH).
Her presence caused issues even when a block was not recorded with opponents needing to be ready to try and keep the rally going off a block, or forced attack errors. In the five-set win over the Miami Redhawks, the Herd defense forced 30 errors as Miami hit just .140. Leon was there, along with Macy McElhaney, for the block on the final point in the fifth set to secure the win.
Leon’s dominance was not just felt defensively with her constant swats at the net. She also played well offensively with 29 kills, 2.23 per set, and hit at a .383 clip. Her hitting percentage leads the team.
The recognition was Leon’s second weekly award from Conference USA, and her first since Sept. 16, 2019. Leon has recorded at least one block in 45-straight matches going back to the 2019 season-opener. In her career Leon has 227 total blocks. She is third all-time in career blocks per set at 1.20.