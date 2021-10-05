HUNTINGTON - Marshall senior midfielder Pedro Dolabella was once an unheralded prospect that few knew of.
Now, Dolabella is putting together one of the more impressive seasons in Conference USA.
Dolabella was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after a week in which he scored all three of the Herd's goals in its two matches.
After scoring a pair of goals in Tuesday's non-conference win over Butler, Dolabella followed it up with the match's lone goal on Saturday as the Herd notched its first Conference USA win of the season in a 1-0 win over Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia.
Coming into the season, Dolabella was named a team captain by head coach Chris Grassie and the senior from Brazil has not disappointed.
"Pedro has been performing very well since about the second or third week of the season," Grassie said. "He's definitely one of the best players in college as he can do pretty much everything on the pitch."
On Saturday, Dolabella took a ball from Marshall's Max Schneider, dribbled through the box and deposited the match's lone goal in the 59th minute to lead the Herd to the win.
It was the sixth goal of the season for Dolabella, who is tied with Vinicius Fernandes for the team lead in points with 16.
Consistency has been a mainstay in Dolabella's performance with him notching a goal or assist in eight of 10 matches this season.
Dolabella looks to lead Marshall to another Conference USA win this weekend when the Herd visits Florida Atlantic for a 7 p.m. match on Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
