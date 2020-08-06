HUNTINGTON — Marshall University women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper is away from his team this week.
That’s pretty bizarre, considering his team started voluntary workouts last week after returning to campus.
However, Kemper’s absence is all part of enhanced restrictions placed by Marshall University’s safety protocol in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kemper attended the Bart Andrews Memorial Golf Scramble on Monday — the signature annual fundraising event for Marshall’s women’s team.
He was able to attend the event, but it came at a cost — Kemper had to self-isolate for seven days following his attendance at the public event.
It is a safety precaution being taken to keep Marshall student-athletes isolated from potential community risks that could derail any chance of athletics this fall.
“Yeah, it’s a little bit different, but we have to do it,” Kemper said with a smile while at the Bart Andrews Memorial Golf Scramble on Monday. “The team will remain conditioning and working out with other coaches this week, but I won’t be there. I have to self-isolate.”
In years past, the event would have featured many different people within Marshall’s athletic department. There would have been coaches, players, administrators and those from the Big Green in charge of fundraising efforts.
On Monday, however, Kemper was there as well as a limited staff from the athletic department to coordinate the event.
College sports as a whole has been decimated financially by COVID-19 complications that have eliminated contests from the schedule, which has cost the university big bucks.
That brought about a bigger importance for fundraising efforts, but those efforts have also been derailed.
Some recurring events, such as the Big Green Coaches Tour, were forced to cancel for the 2020 year, which took money away from the coffers over the overall budget.
Then, the individual programs also had their summer camp series go away, which generally helps fund assistant coaches.
It has caused for some creative efforts being made in the fundraising world.
“It’s been tough, I tell you, but the Big Green is working every day to look at different things we can do,” said Tyler Able, Marshall’s assistant athletic director of marketing.
In terms of future events, Marshall’s “Paint the Capital City Green” event in Charleston and the “Herd Rally” in Huntington are two marquee August events that occur on an annual basis.
The format of those events is still under consideration and will be announced in the near future, according to Able.