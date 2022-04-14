HUNTINGTON — From Huntington to Santo Domingo to Kingston, Jamaica, the past week has been nothing short of eventful for Marshall women’s soccer player Kathrynn Gonzalez.
Known better by her friends, family and teammates as Kat, Gonzalez spent the last week with the Dominican Republic women’s national team, logging minutes in CONCACAF qualifying matches against Bermuda and Jamaica.
Gonzalez was notified by Marshall coach Michael Swan, who had been in contact with coaches at the national level, about their interest in Gonzalez, and she received an invitation from the Dominican Republic to its camp in the summer of 2021.
“She gets a chance to represent her country, and what more can you ask for than to go out and play against the opposition for your country?” Swan said.
Last week, Gonzalez was called up by the Dominican Republic national team and played heavy minutes in two matches against international competition.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was very young so the feeling isn’t even describable,” Gonzalez said. “It’s an honor.”
Gonzalez started and logged 69 minutes of playing time in a 1-0 victory over Bermuda this past Saturday in the capital city of Santo Domingo, her first appearance with the team. Her second start came against the Jamaican national team in Kingston, Jamaica, where she played 82 minutes and scored the team’s only goal in a 5-1 loss.
“It was nerve-wracking. I didn’t know what to expect,” Gonzalez said. “It’s a whole different level all around.”
To support her, Marshall teammates and coaches put on a watch party for Tuesday’s match against Jamaica, a gesture Gonzalez said she appreciated more than words can describe. and made scoring the goal in that match a little more special.
“My coach [Jose Rubido], before going out on the field, was like, ‘Kat, at least once before the half you need to get the ball and just shoot it.’ I said all right, saw my opportunity and went for it,” Gonzalez said.
She believes the experience of competing on the international stage will not only benefit her as she returns for her final season at Marshall, but hopes that it trickles down to her teammates as well.
“I think I learned a lot from the Jamaica game because all the girls have a ton of experience and drive and heart when they play,” Gonzalez said. “I think I can bring that back and encourage all the girls to work their hardest.”
It’s the kind of veteran leadership that the team needs, Swan said, as Gonzalez’s recent experiences traveling with the national team will only help the younger players on the Thundering Herd roster.
“For us it’s great because she gets a different level of coach, a different level of competition. Hopefully she’ll bring that competitiveness back to our program, which is what we’re looking for her to do,” Swan said.
Gonzalez was the team leader in points with five goals and an assist in in 16 games last season as the team finished with a 3-11-2 record.
Swan is hoping to turn that around this season and will rely on Gonzalez’s leadership and others to help move things along and usher younger players along in the coming season.
“We’ve got Regina (Fiabema) in the back who’s represented and played for Norway. Mira (Pastoft) who is in goal has been in the Danish setup as well,” Swan said. “If we can get players who are looking to better their careers and go play for their national team, it’s only going to make us better as a program.”