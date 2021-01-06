HUNTINGTON — After a day of speculation as to whether its weekend series would be played, Marshall’s men’s basketball program found out its answer on Wednesday afternoon.
Marshall announced that its games with Charlotte scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Huntington were postponed because Marshall did not have enough eligible student-athletes due to injuries and COVID-19 contact tracing.
The decision was made by Conference USA and the athletic departments for both schools.
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said it was the right move, given the circumstances surrounding the availability for game play this weekend. “You just had to,” D’Antoni said. “There was no way our guys could compete this week.”
D’Antoni said it was the proper decision not only for his team, but for the entire league. In the scheme of the conference season, D’Antoni said it could impact the league standings for tournament and regular-season championship purposes for one team to face a team that was as depleted as what he alluded to his roster being.
“It would’ve not only been unfair to us, it wouldn’t be fair to anyone else in the league that we would play as depleted as we were,” D’Antoni said. “Charlotte would face us with as many out as what we’d have, while others would face us at full strength. If I’m ODU, Western (Kentucky) or any other school, I wouldn’t like that.”
Specifics in terms of who would miss this weekend were not immediately known, but it was said on Tuesday that Marshall was on the threshold of Conference USA’s rules, which state minimum requirements for a team to be able to play as seven players with five being scholarship players.
In addition to the players who would’ve missed this weekend, several members of Marshall’s coaching staff and support staff also got notice of being deemed close contacts for a positive case, which rendered them out of action as well.
One of the X-factors in that equation was post player Obinna Anochili-Killen, who was injured in last weekend’s loss to Louisiana Tech.
Killen tried to suit up the next evening and play, but was unable to go, which forced him back to the bench.
D’Antoni said Killen, a freshman post player from Chapmanville, tried to go through practice on Tuesday after the team was alerted to the potential for the weekend series to continue on, but he was unable to finish that practice.
“Obinna had been hurt and he was braving through, but there’s no way he could’ve played back-to-back 40-minute games,” D’Antoni said. “He couldn’t get through some of the drills.”
Injuries have crept up on Marshall during the opening portion of the season.
In addition to Killen’s injury, Marshall has been without center Iran Bennett for several weeks. Darius George also was injured last weekend at Louisiana Tech.
Both Bennett and George are expected to miss more time in the future.
Questions about the immediate future arise due to Marshall’s upcoming men’s basketball schedule.
In Conference USA’s scheduling format, Friday-Saturday games at single locations are the norm for safety’s sake in league travel amid COVID-19 concerns.
The only exception comes when teams are facing their regional league rival, as decided by Conference USA.
The league schedule breaks down those rivalry series into home-and-home play instead of two games at one location.
That scenario is set to happen for Marshall next week with games against Western Kentucky, currently scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 14, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Sunday, Jan. 17, in Huntington.
Marshall’s current situation means those games could be forced to shift their dates.
If the Thursday contest is moved, it would likely also impact the Sunday home contest for travel and testing purposes.
Another factor in the equation, though, involves television considerations.
The Thursday game at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky, is currently set to be shown nationally on CBS Sports Network in a 7 p.m. broadcast.