HUNTINGTON — One of the premier Marshall student-athletes in the Conference USA era is headed to the league’s Hall of Fame.
Kelly-Anne Billingy, a native of Trinidad and Tobago who joined the Thundering Herd volleyball team in 2004, was announced as a member of the 2022 Conference USA Hall of Fame induction class Monday.
By the end of her collegiate career, Billingy left as Marshall’s all-time leader in kills with 2,481, the program leader in kills per set (5.15) and is second in service aces (192) and hitting percentage (.338).
She was a four-time American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American and was a four-time winner of AVCA All-Midwest Region honors as well. She also garnered AVCA All-Midwest Region Freshman of the Year in 2004.
In 2006, Billingy led the nation in kills per game (6.61). In Conference USA, she was the three-time Player of the Year (2005-07), three-time all-conference, as well as earning honors for the All-C-USA Tournament team in all three of those years as well, which included tournament MVP honors in 2005.
The Herd was in the Mid-American Conference in 2004 and she was first-team All-MAC, the MAC Freshman of the Year, earned a spot on the All-MAC Freshman team and captured All-MAC Tournament honors as well.
She helped lead the program to C-USA regular season and tournament titles in 2005 and a regular season title in 2007. Following her collegiate career, Billingy continued to play for the Trinidad and Tobago national team. She was inducted into the Marshall Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
Joining her in this year’s Hall of Fame induction class are two student athlete’s Anthony Rotich (Track and Field, UTEP 2012-2015) and Tamika Whitmore (women’s basketball, Memphis 1995-99) as well as coaches John Calipari (men’s basketball, Memphis 2000-09) and Joan Joyce (softball, Florida Atlantic 2014-2022).
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.