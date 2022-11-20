HUNTINGTON — Over the first two weeks of the season, Marshall forward Obinna Anochili-Killen hadn’t felt like his usual energetic self.
Killen said that’s because the flu-bug bit him hard as the team got its season underway.
On Saturday night, Killen said he truly felt like himself, scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in Marshall’s 86-67 win over Coppin State.
For Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni, Killen’s emergence was important as freshmen Jacob Conner and Wyatt Fricks have continued to surge off the bench, but Killen was still finding his stride.
In addition to the flu, Killen was also getting adjusted to a new role in which he went from the team’s predominant big man to playing more of a forward role, which also took some time.
“This year, I’m trying to come back and play the ‘4’ but still do the same things that I always do,” Killen said. “I am just trying to adjust. I don’t think it’s going to be a hard adjustment because I did the same thing when I was a freshman.”
Saturday’s performance was not a moment too soon for D’Antoni.
“it’s really rewarding as a coach whenever you challenge a young man and he steps up,” D’Antoni said. “We’ve challenged him...’We gotta have you O. You’ve got to start stepping up or that pine is going to be glue on your butt.’ He stepped up and I’m proud because he’s such a great young man.”
Killen’s efforts will be needed again on Monday as the Herd plays its fourth game in eight days when Chicago State comes to Cam Henderson Center.
Chicago State (2-3) comes into Huntington after a 29-point loss to Kent State on Saturday.
The Cougars have struggled to score this season, eclipsing the 70-point mark just once in five games.
On the contrast, Marshall has exceeded 80 points in every contest, meaning that the Herd could have a big advantage by setting the tone early and getting up and down the court with its tempo.
Chicago State is led by Welsey Cardet, who is averaging 15.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.6 points and 8.2 rebounds as well.
Taevion Kinsey leads Marshall at 22 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists while Andrew Taylor is adding 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
Marshall has finished with at least 20 assists in each of their four games this season.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
