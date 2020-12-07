HUNTINGTON - Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey was all smiles during his Zoom interview on Monday.
Not only is the Herd 2-0 on the season, but Kinsey found out that he was Conference USA's Player of the Week prior to interviews, which brought about the happiness.
"I just found out...," Kinsey said with a grin. "I guess I'm the conference player of the week."
It was the summation of a pretty good stretch of days for Kinsey, who is now averaging 24 points and seven rebounds for the Herd through two games.
For Kinsey, it is all about the vision for his career, and the work in the preseason which has led to his early success.
Ironically, Kinsey also celebrated something related to his vision on Monday while receiving news of his weekly award with Conference USA.
In the season opener, Kinsey suffered a cut on his left eye that required 24 stitches during the Herd's win over Arkansas State, and he played with a bandage over that wound during his 31-point effort against Wright State.
Over the weekend, those stitches were taken out with no visible effects left over from the collision, which might have made Kinsey as happy as the award.
Kinsey joked that he may have to take another head-butt for the team if it leads to more 30-point efforts.
"That might have been my little patch that was getting me through each game," Kinsey said.
The early success of the 6-foot-5 junior guard from Columbus came after an offseason in which he focused on improving his offensive game to combine with his athleticism.
Each day he steps out, Kinsey sees his goals in front of him. Those include a Conference USA Championship in college and his dreams of a professional basketball career.
The latter is well within reach as many national basketball experts have Kinsey as a potential late second-round selection in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Kinsey's eye for the moment has also improved in the offseason, giving him a better feel for the game as it is happening around him.
Against Wright State, Kinsey saw his team was struggling and took it upon himself to get the team back in the game, using his athleticism in isolation situations to get to the rim for easy finishes.
"Isolation-wise, our guys trust me to take over sometimes or get a bucket because they know I have that ability, just with my athleticism," Kinsey said.
This week, Kinsey turns his attention to Wednesday's 7 p.m. matchup at College of Charleston, a team who led North Carolina in the 2nd half of the season opener before falling to the Tar Heels.
The Cougars came into Cam Henderson Center and defeated the Herd last season, which stuck in Kinsey's mind as he got set for preparation on Monday.
Kinsey said the Herd will be tested physically in this next road test.
"Last year, they were real physical with us," Kinsey said. "Defensive-wise, they got up into us a lot and tried to bully us a lot. Very guard-heavy team. Their guards do the bulk of their scoring."
Much of College of Charleston's focus will be on Kinsey, who scored a team-high 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Herd's 76-66 loss to College of Charleston last season.
And Kinsey knows all eyes are on him Wednesday, which means he must be more prepared for the Cougars this time around.
"I've got to be smarter," Kinsey said. "Coach Dan is really trying to get me to focus on picking my spots - staying in my spots, staying closer to the rim where it's easier for me."
College of Charleston (1-3) is coming off an 81-57 loss to Furman on Saturday.