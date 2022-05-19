HUNTINGTON — There was plenty of excitement surrounding Marshall men's basketball after former Thundering Herd great Tamar Slay was hired as an assistant coach for the 2022-23 season.
That excitement has now come to an abrupt end.
Slay resigned his position as a Marshall men's basketball assistant coach, according to head coach Dan D'Antoni, who cited "personal reasons" for Slay's departure.
"It was being away from the family," D'Antoni said. "He just needed to be home with his family now. He's going home to Charlotte for family and he's got businesses down there."
The family aspect was a difficult situation for Slay as he spoke for a story upon his arrival about his family staying in Charlotte while he was in Huntington coaching the Herd.
Slay had coached his son, Bryce, over the last five years and would have had to give that up, as well. Slay also has a business — Tamar Slay Basketball — in North Carolina, which has taken off.
The announcement comes just two weeks after Marshall started limited offseason workouts, which allow coaches to get with players and work on skill development.
D'Antoni, who was speaking about Slay's situation while at coaches meetings in Florida, said he and assistants Cornelius Jackson and Mark Cline would continue to lead those workouts while a search for another assistant coach gets underway.
"It's an attractive job so we'll find somebody good," D'Antoni said. "While we're out looking for another one, Mark, myself and Corny will man the team. There won't be any negative repercussions from it. We've just got to search again. We lost a good candidate who, in the few days he was here, connected with kids and had a wealth of knowledge as a former player and Marshall grad."
Marshall announced the addition of Slay to its staff at its men's basketball banquet in early April, an addition that brought two former teammates and best friends — Jackson and Slay — together on the Herd sidelines.
Slay, a former standout at Woodrow Wilson High School, starred during his time at Marshall, scoring 1,792 points while averaging 15.7 points in his career.
Slay was a second-round pick in the 2002 NBA Draft by the New Jersey Nets and went on to a 10-year professional career.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
