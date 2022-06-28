Editor’s note: This series looks back at the top 10 moments in Marshall athletics’ 17-year history in Conference USA. Now, we count it down to No. 2 on our list — Marshall's 2018 NCAA Tournament win over Wichita State.
HUNTINGTON — In 2018, by winning Conference USA, the Marshall men's basketball program earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament, something that hadn't been done in more than 30 years.
As Thundering Herd head coach Dan D'Antoni found out his team's NCAA destination — a first-round matchup with Wichita State — D'Antoni wanted his team to etch their name even further into the record books by earning the program's first NCAA Tournament win.
The 12th-seeded Herd used its uptempo offense to do just that, earning an 81-75 win over the Shockers to advance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time.
"I like these guys," D'Antoni said after the game to Herdzone.com's Chuck McGill. "Fun to be on a trip with them and they're fun to watch play, and it's real fun when we win."
The game featured lots of transition and plenty of dunks by both sides as the offensive teams showed their prowess throughout in the back-and-forth affair.
Marshall trailed by seven early in the second half, but the offense got going behind the play of Jon Elmore, who finished with 27 points in the win, including four of eight shots from 3-point range.
Elmore's biggest shot in the contest came from 30 feet — the coach's hash, as announcer Debbie Antonelli pointed out in the broadcast — to tie the game at 52, forging a battle down the stretch of two strong offensive teams.
While Elmore and veteran Ajdin Penava had some big baskets, it was a pair of freshmen who stepped up in the lights when the team needed it most.
With just over five minutes left and Marshall trailing by two, Jannson Williams knocked down a corner 3-pointer to give the Herd the lead again.
Two minutes later, Marshall led by one following a Penava drive when point guard Jarrod West faced up from the top of the key and hit a contested 3-pointer over Wichita State's Conner Frankamp to push the lead to four.
That shot, along with a C.J. Burks steal and dunk, helped seal the Herd's first-ever NCAA Tournament win.
Penava finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in the win, while Burks added 13 and Williams had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The win advanced Marshall into the next round, where they earned an in-state date with West Virginia, which eliminated the Herd convincingly to move on to the Sweet 16.
That first NCAA Tournament win, though, set the bar for what D'Antoni wants to see his program do in the future — especially as the Herd moves into the Sun Belt Conference.