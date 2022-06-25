Editor’s note: This series looks back at the top 10 moments in Marshall athletics’ 17-year history in Conference USA. The No. 4 moment takes us to the soccer field in 2019 where Marshall and WVU met in the NCAA Tournament, with the Thundering Herd earning a 2-1 win.
HUNTINGTON — When Marshall’s men’s soccer team won the 2019 Conference USA Championship, the thought was that there would be nothing bigger than an NCAA Tournament match in Huntington.
That all changed once the NCAA Selection Show handed down its brackets, however.
Suddenly, there was something huge at stake — something that may have even been bigger than the NCAA Tournament itself.
After 15 years of the programs not playing one another, Marshall potentially had its shot to rekindle the in-state rivalry with West Virginia.
In the minds of many, that rivalry — which had been dormant for years — trumped even the stakes of a win on soccer’s biggest stage.
That buzz reached a fever pitch when West Virginia defeated Butler, 5-1, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to set up the match.
On a beautiful Sunday in Huntington, the state’s two teams took the pitch as two of the final 32 teams left in college soccer.
The environment was one that college soccer had not seen often.
A then-record crowd of 2,126 fans jammed into Hoops Family Field — some clad in green and white, others in blue and gold — to witness the programs’ first matchup since 2004.
To add a little flare to the rivalry, it was announced just minutes before kickoff that Marshall head coach Chris Grassie and midfielder Pedro Dolabella, who had scored the C-USA Championship game-winner, were suspended due to an error involving Dolabella’s card accumulation, which should’ve left him out of a match early in the season.
The buzz surrounding the situation was that then-WVU coach Marlon LeBlanc had turned in the error, but that was never confirmed by either side.
Without their head coach or one of their top midfielders, Marshall looked to use the momentum of its crowd early as the Herd pushed forward.
That paid off at the 9:37 mark when forward Jamil Roberts — later known for his scoring prowess in NCAA Tournament games — took a feed from Morgantown native Collin Mocyunas and put it in the back of the net to put the Herd up 1-0 early.
The No. 11 seed kept its lead until the 39th minute when WVU, who had made the NCAA Tournament as the Mid-American Conference champions, was able to knot things up on a header by Logan Lucas that beat Herd goalkeeper Paulo Pita.
With the game-tying tally late in the half, it appeared that the Mountaineers would carry momentum into the locker room, but Marshall reclaimed its lead when forward Milo Yosef got just enough on a header to push it into the net at the 42:30 mark.
The goal was a decisive blow that re-energized the Marshall crowd, while giving the Herd an advantage as the teams went to break.
Following the break, play on the field was even, but the Herd used its possession offense to keep the Mountaineers from mounting many attacks.
Pita did not have to register a save in the second half as the Herd defense protected its lead until zeroes to send the Herd on to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
The match would prove to be the last for LeBlanc at WVU and he has since moved on to the Philadelphia Union II as their leader.
WVU named former University of Charleston head coach Dan Stratford — one of Grassie’s best friends — as its new coach.
The meeting in 2019 showed the special nature of the atmosphere for a meeting of West Virginia’s two Division I teams, and Grassie and Stratford capitalized on the momentum, creating the Mountain State Derby, which is now known as the annual battle between the two men’s soccer programs.