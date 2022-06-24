Editor’s note: This series looks back at the top-10 moments in Marshall athletics’ 17-year history in Conference USA. No. 5 on the list is Marshall’s men’s basketball team winning the first C-USA title in program history in March 2018, which ensured the team’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in more than 30 years.
HUNTINGTON — From the start of the 2017-18 season, it was realized that Marshall’s men’s basketball team had a chance to be special.
Exactly how special remained to be seen until late in the year, however.
During the 2018 Conference USA Tournament, Marshall found its way, culminating with a 67-66 win over Western Kentucky that sent the Thundering Herd to its first NCAA Tournament since 1987.
Not only was the win exciting because it matched a pair of heated Conference USA rivals together in the Herd and Hilltoppers, but also because of the finish — one in which Marshall had to fend off a furious rally from Western Kentucky to earn the win.
Marshall’s Jon Elmore, who was named Conference USA’s Tournament MVP, hit a 3-pointer at the 3:40 mark to give the Herd a 67-55 lead and start a premature celebration for fans in Kelly green.
Western Kentucky had other plans, however, as the Hilltoppers rattled off 11 straight points and got a stop to take possession with 30 seconds left and a chance to take the lead.
From there, Marshall was able to get the stops it needed and forward Jannson Williams secured a rebound before sending it into the far end of the court to set off the Herd’s celebration at mid-court.
Elmore finished the game with 27 points and earned the tourney MVP honors after averaging 22.7 points, 8.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in the Herd’s wins, which included victories over UTSA and Southern Miss prior to the win over the Hilltoppers.
At the game’s pivotal moment, it was Elmore who took over. The Charleston-born sharpshooter hit three 3-pointers during a stretch in which he scored 11 straight points for the Herd to increase Marshall’s lead to 53-41 with just over 13 minutes left.
In addition to Elmore’s contributions, Ajdin Penava added 16 points and nine rebounds in the win while knocking down some big shots early to lead the Herd to a 34-31 halftime advantage.
Marshall’s first conference championship in more than three decades brought with it an NCAA Tournament berth and a Selection Sunday party, which was hosted at Cam Henderson Center.
With hundreds of fans behind them at the Henderson Center awaiting Marshall’s draw, the team celebrated as they saw their name matched up with Wichita State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in San Diego with a potential second-round matchup with West Virginia looming.
That trip to San Diego is likely to come up later in this list. Stay tuned.