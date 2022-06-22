Editor’s note: As Marshall prepares to leave Conference USA for the Sun Belt on July 1, this series counts down the top 10 moments in the Herd’s 17 years of C-USA. No. 7 is Marshall’s 2013 victory over Maryland in the Military Bowl.
HUNTINGTON — When looking at Marshall football’s history in Conference USA, everyone automatically looks to the 2014 season as the benchmark for the program.
What many fail to realize is that the foundation of success and momentum for that 2014 season was built at the end of the 2013 season when Marshall earned a signature 31-20 win over Maryland in the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.
Maryland was coming off a stretch to end the season where they earned wins on the road at Virginia Tech and NC State. Consequently, Marshall had lost to Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium earlier in the season.
One resounding memory from bowl week was the borderline-arrogance exuded from the Terrapins as they spoke of the bowl matchup — namely, how Marshall may be quick, but they hadn’t faced a team with speed and size like the Terrapins, who had started the season 4-0 with several big wins, including a 37-0 rout of West Virginia.
Neither Maryland coach Randy Edsall, nor Terps quarterback C.J. Brown disguised their feelings, saying Marshall’s team speed on defense wasn’t a factor because they were no faster than ACC competition.
Once in the game, however, it seemed that Maryland was singing a different tune.
Marshall defensive end Alex Bazzie — a Silver Spring, Maryland, native — showed out less than an hour from his hometown, finishing the game with seven tackles, including four tackles for loss and one sack en route to Defensive MVP honors.
Still, the game was in the balance in the fourth quarter as Maryland took a 20-17 lead on the first play of the final period.
However, Marshall quarterback Rakeem Cato connected on a pair of key third-down passes to keep the drive alive before Essray Taliaferro scored on a 7-yard run to put the Herd in front to stay.
The Herd defense tightened late in the final period, forcing a pair of punts from Maryland territory in the final 12 minutes. The last of those gave Marshall possession at midfield with 5:53 left.
That’s where Cato and tight end Gator Hoskins took over.
After Remi Watson had three runs to move the Herd to the Maryland 35, Marshall faced a third-and-9 scenario with the game in the balance.
Cato fired to Hoskins, who caught a bullet in traffic and dragged defenders down to the 8-yard line for a key first down.
On the next play, Marshall went play-action and Cato found Hoskins for an 8-yard score that put the game away.
For Cato, it ended a performance in which he was 28-of-44 for 337 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Hoskins finished with six receptions for 104 yards with two scores in his last game with the Herd as well, cementing a legacy that put him in the mix with Marshall’s great tight ends — especially when it came to producing touchdowns.
From there, Marshall used that 2013 Military Bowl win over a Power 5 opponent as a springboard into the 2014 season where the team finished 13-1 with a Conference USA title and ranked No. 22 nationally and Cato became a darkhorse Heisman candidate.
In the grand scheme of football memories in Herd history, it was among the elite during Marshall’s time in Conference USA.