HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s men’s basketball team has seen another change in its schedule due to COVID-19 issues.
Next week, Marshall was scheduled to travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to take on Western Kentucky in a nationally-televised game on Thursday night.
That contest has now moved to a 5 p.m. contest on Friday, according to a release issued by Marshall.
The 5 p.m. start allows the game to still be a national broadcast on CBS Sports Network. It was originally scheduled as a national broadcast on Thursday, as well, meaning the move was not made for television purposes.
Marshall associate athletic director Jeff O’Malley said the switch was made to ensure Marshall would have the proper number of available athletes eligible to play in next week’s game.
O’Malley said those players limited by contact tracing earlier this week would not be eligible until the latter part of next week.
After a positive COVID-19 test within the program upon the return of Marshall’s team from its series at Louisiana Tech, several players and staff members were deemed as close contacts, which forced them into a quarantine situation due to contact tracing.
That, plus the Herd’s list of injured players, forced the postponement of this weekend’s series with Charlotte, set for Friday and Saturday in Huntington, due to the team not having the necessary minimum amount of student-athletes available to play this weekend.
In the release, Marshall stated that the change from Thursday to Friday will not impact Sunday’s game between the teams at Cam Henderson Center.
That game will still be a 2 p.m. tip-off at Cam Henderson Center.