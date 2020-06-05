HUNTINGTON — Long known for pulling off the improbable, Marshall did just that Sept. 20, 2003 at Kansas State.
After an expected 45-21 triumph over Hofstra and a respectable 34-24 defeat at Tennessee, the Thundering Herd lost 24-17 at home to Toledo.
Rolling into Manhattan, Kansas, to take on sixth-ranked Kansas State was almost a certain trek to a 1-3 start.
Marshall, though, pulled the stunning upset. The Herd had posted bigger victories. Marshall had knocked off several big-name opponents — Clemson, South Carolina, BYU and others — but never had it defeated a team as highly ranked as then-undefeated Kansas State.
That Wildcats team won the Big 12 championship, beating then No. 1 Oklahoma 35-7 in the title game. Kansas State swamped No. 18 Nebraska 38-9 on the road and gave seventh-ranked Ohio State all it wanted in a 35-28 loss in the Fiesta Bowl. It featured Darren Sproles, who led the nation in rushing. Kansas State was an excellent football team.
“If you go back and look at the big wins Marshall football has, that one ranks right up there behind the Xavier victory after the airplane tragedy that took all those lives,” Marshall coach Bobby Pruett said.
The most memorable play from the game was Jonathan Goddard’s snatching of a pitch by KSU quarterback Jeff Schwinn out of midair. The late defensive end, one of the more-beloved players in program history, took it 84 yards for a touchdown. That potentially 14-point swing boosted the Herd’s confidence and shook the Wildcats.
Marshall finished the season 8-4, but didn’t win the Mid-American Conference championship, which it had done five of the previous six years. That meant no bowl bid, a key reason why the program left the MAC for Conference USA. If such a record that included a win over a top-10 team on the road wasn’t enough to earn a spot in a post-season game, it was time to move to a league where such a travesty wouldn’t happen.
“To go 8-4 with the schedule we played, that was disappointing not to get a bowl bid,” Pruett said. “You would have thought we had enough of a track record at that point to merit bowl consideration somewhere, but there are so many alliances it’s tough to get an at-large type of bid.”
That prompted the change in leagues in 2005. In 2003, C-USA sent five teams to bowl games. The MAC sent two.
