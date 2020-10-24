ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Of all the great football plays, games and players in the history of Fairland High School, Emma Marshall will be remembered more than all.
Marshall, the female kicker/cross country runner/basketball player/golfer, kicked a 27-yard field goal with no time left Saturday night to lift the third-seeded Dragons to a 30-28 victory over No. 6 seed Nelsonville-York in a Division VI, Region 23 quarterfinal at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
Fairland moves on to play at 7 p.m. Saturday in the region semifinals at home against No. 10 seed Coal Grove, which defeated 16th seed Loudonville on Saturday.
Marshall had missed an extra point earlier when Fairland had scored to take a 27-14 lead.
"I prayed, 'Please don't let this be on me,'" Marshall said after the game.
It was on her, but in a glorious way.
The Buckeyes (5-3) scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass with 26 seconds left and Alex Taylor made the apparently winning extra point, touching off a wild celebration on the Nelsonville-York sideline.
The Buckeyes kicked off to Fairland and a Buckeye coach in the press box cut loose with a string of expletives as the kick went to Gavin Hunt, who already had scored on a 61-yard touchdown pass and a 73-yard punt return. Hunt nearly broke free for another touchdown, but settled for a 25-yard return to the Dragons' 45.
Max Ward, who threw three touchdown passes, hit Hunt for a 35-yard gain to the Nelsonville-York 20 on the first play from scrimmage. Ward then threw four incompletions, but on the last one the Buckeyes were called for interference, giving the Dragons one untimed play at the 10.
"We already knew we were going to kick a field goal," Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said. "I told Emma on Monday it was going to come down to her. It did."
Peyton Jackson's snap, Hunt's hold and Marshall's kick were perfect. The boot would have had the distance if it had been kicked from the 20.
"I've never been that nervous before in my life," Marshall said. "I said, 'Oh no.' I've never had to shoot a game-winning free throw or anything. That kick wouldn't have gone in if it hadn't have been for Peyton and Gavin. I don't ever want to be in that position again."
The Dragons (7-1) jumped on the Buckeyes quickly and at two entirely different speeds. Fairland scored on the third play of the game when Ward hit Hunt with a 61-yard touchdown pass. Later in the half, the Dragons put together a 15-play, 59-yard drive that took 5:01 and ended with Ward’s 5-yard TD pass time Zander Schmidt. Marshall kicked the extra point after each touchdown.
On the second touchdown pass, Ward rolled right and patiently held the ball to the point that the crowd yelled for him to throw it away on the third-and-goal play. Ward, though, found Schmidt in the front right corner of the end zone for the score.
Nelsonville-York needed a score to get back in the game and got it when on fourth-and-12 from the Fairland 36 Drew Carter hit Alec Taylor over the middle and the senior wide receiver weaved his way to the end zone to make it 14-7.
Buckeye hopes rose when they followed by holding the Dragons to a three-and-out, but Nelsonville-York was forced to punt. Hunt returned the kick 73 yards for a touchdown and Fairland led 21-7, a margin it took into halftime.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 0 7 7 14 — 28
FAIRLAND 14 7 6 3 — 30
F — Hunt 61 pass from Ward (Marshall kick)
F — Schmidt 5 pass from Ward (Marshall kick)
NY — Taylor 36 pass from Carter (Taylor kick)
F — Hunt 73 punt return (Marshall kick)
NY — Carter 1 run (Taylor kick)
F — Schmidt 6 pass from Ward (kick failed)
NY — Carter 1 run (Taylor kick)
F — Marshall FG 27