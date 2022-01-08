HUNTINGTON — The woes keep rolling for Marshall’s men’s basketball team.
Marshall’s defense struggled to get stops when needed as Florida Atlantic made an early first-half run stand up in a 90-77 win over the Thundering Herd on Saturday night in front of 4,115 fans at Cam Henderson Center.
“They’re trying to figure out how to play big in big moments,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “We haven’t done it real well, yet.”
With the loss, Marshall’s record drops to 7-8 overall and 0-2 in Conference USA. The loss is Marshall’s fifth straight — all by double-figures.
Marshall fell behind early and never could get the stop to make a run at overcoming the Owls, who shot 61.5 percent in the second half.
The game was still in flux until Florida Atlantic’s Michael Forrest buried a pair of 3-pointers within 20 seconds of each other to push the lead from seven to 13 with under two minutes to go.
Forrest’s first 3-pointer came on a second-chance opportunity after the Herd failed to secure a rebound. Instead of having possession with a chance to get it to two possessions, the Owls secured an offensive rebound and moved it around the perimeter to Forrest, who hit his fifth of six 3-pointers.
Forrest finished with 27 points to lead the Owls, who were playing in their first game since Dec. 21. It was Florida Atlantic’s first road win of the season.
As has been the case throughout its losing streak, the Herd dug itself an early hole that it could not climb out of.
After trailing by as many as 18 in the first half, Marshall trimmed the lead to 72-67 following a three-point play from Obinna Anochili-Killen with 7:44 left.
However, each time the Herd made a run, Florida Atlantic had an answer — mostly Forrest or Alijah Martin, who also finished with 17 points.
If there was a bright spot for the Herd, it was the play in the second half in which the Herd offense — which has struggled mightily during its losing streak — scored 45 points and started to look like its old self a bit.
“The second half, we started getting our offense going,” D’Antoni said. “We tried a new offense and there probably wasn’t enough time to do that and I was trying to slow the game down a little bit, but we’re going to have to play Marshall basketball.”
The problem was that Marshall’s defense allowed 50 as the offensive battles to get back in took their toll on an already-depleted defense that was down starting center Goran Miladinovic and forward Darius George, which forced a zone look from the Herd.
“We played a little bit of zone,” D’Antoni said. “We were experimenting a lot and when you’re experimenting at this level, it usually doesn’t work too well.”
Marshall never led in the contest as Florida Atlantic used a 13-0 run in the first half to push out to a double-digit lead.
That lead grew to as big as 32-14 following a Bryan Greenlee 3-pointer, but the Herd was able to scrap its way back within 40-32 at halftime following a late flurry that featured a pair of David Early 3-pointers and a basket by Chase McKey, who made the first start of his collegiate career.
“We’re not good enough to get behind,” D’Antoni said. “That’s big. We’ve got to come out (better).”
Marshall’s trek does not get any easier as defending Conference USA champion North Texas comes to the Cam Henderson Center for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Thursday.