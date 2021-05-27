CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ironton is in the Elite Eight.
Kiahndra Martin hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Fighting Tigers (27-4) a 2-0 victory over Westfall (25-5) in a Division III, Southeast Region High school softball semifinal game Thursday afternoon.
Keegan Moore struck out 18 and allowed just three hits to earn the victory and send Ironton into the finals at noon Saturday against Wheelersburg.
Delana Landefeld doubled in the sixth for Westfall, but went no further. In the second inning, Kylee Henry singled, stole second and went to third on a passed ball, but was left stranded.
WHEELERSBURG 13, TUSCARAWAS VALLEY 6: Andi Jo Howard went 3 for 4 with two home runs, three runs batted in and was the winning pitcher as the Pirates beat the Trojans in a Division III, Southeast Region semifinal in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Macee Eaton was 4 for 5 with two homers and six RBI for Wheelersburg, which meets Ironton at noon Saturday in the region championship game for a berth in the state tournament. Ryleigh Hughes went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.
WAHAMA 17, WIRT COUNTY 0: The White Falcons improved to 17-0 with a route of the Tigers in Elizabeth, West Virginia.
Amber Wolfe hit a home run. Wolfe, winning pitching Mikie Lieving and Emma Gibbs had three hits apiece. Lauren Noble smacked two hits. Victoria VanMatre and Emma Knapp each drove in three runs.
Baseball
MINFORD 4, MEIGS 0: Marshall University signee Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis struck out 14 to lead the Falcons (23-2) to a victory over the Marauders (16-9) in a Division III southeast district championship game at V.A. Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Cole Borland scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning when he singled, then scored on a double by Grant Wheeler. Adam Crank drove in one run and Aodhan Queen two. Andrew Dodson went 2 for 3 for Meigs.
Minford will play Wheelersburg in a Regional 11 semifinal Wednesday in Chillicothe. The Falcons won both regulars-season games with the Pirates, 6-2 and 3-0.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 15, GREENUP COUNTY 14: Brayden Maynard smacked three hits and drove in a trio of runs to lead the Bulldogs to a triumph over the Musketeers in Louisa, Kentucky.
Nick Collinsworth had three hits and two runs batted in for Lawrence County (25-5), which lost leads of 9-2 and 12-6 before rallying.
Bryce Blevins had two hits and two RBI. Will Lafferty, Jacob Fletcher and Ethan Whitt had two hits apiece, with Fletcher’s walk-off single the difference. Jake Derifield earned the win in relief.
For Greenup County (16-18), Brock Kitchen went 3 for 4 with four RBI. Logan Bays, Carson Wireman, Bradley Adkins and Hunter Clevenger had two hits apiece. Adkins drove in three.