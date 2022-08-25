HUNTINGTON -- Robby Martin enjoys talking about teammates more than himself.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound junior tackle leads Huntington High into its season-opening football game at Spring Valley at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a battle of Class AAA powers. Martin, though, said he prefers to think he is one of several leaders on a team that won the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship last season and reached the Class AAA state championship game.
Martin said senior quarterback Gavin Lochow is a gem. Lochow accounted for 3,377 yards and 44 touchdowns in 2021 in earning the House Award as the state’s premier quarterback.
“He’s gotten better every year,” Martin said of Lochow, who committed to play at the University of Dayton. “Every day he gets better. He’s going to be better this year than what he was last year.”
That's bad news for the Timberwolves, who played the Highlanders tough last season in Huntington High's 9-6 victory at Bob Sang Stadium. Lochow carried 18 times for 91 yards and completed 9 of 17 passes for 122 yards.
"Lochow is the leader of this team," Highlander coach Billy Seals said. "He loves having the ball in his hands. When he walks in the huddle, the guys feel good."
Martin is no slouch. The big blocker owns 20 major-college offers. He's joined on a veteran team by sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Zah Jackson, who also possesses scholarship offers. Defensive end Donovan Garrett and linebacker Jordan Price head a fast defense. Johnny Aya-Ya is one of the better kickers in the nation.
Seals said 6-3, 210-pound freshman Tavian Wilson has a chance to "be special" and added that a couple of transfers, including Duane Harris from South Charleston, could help his team.
Seals, who said Martin has potential to be one of the better blockers Huntington High has had, said Spring Valley is a strong test for an offensive line that lost four starters.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.