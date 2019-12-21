After eight state championships in the last 10 seasons and finishing the last four seasons undefeated, Martinsburg High football coach Dave Walker is reportedly headed to the college ranks.
Multiple outlets are reporting that Walker will be introduced Monday as the new head coach at Concord University, ending his era of dominance in Class AAA football.
Walker ends his high school coaching career with 304 wins between East Hardy and Martinsburg and 53 postseason wins.
The Mountain Lions hope his prep success translates to Division II, where the Mountain East Conference school has struggled in recent years. CU went 13-1 and reached the Division II national semifinals under then-coach Garin Justice, who left to become an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic. Concord promoted Paul Price to the top job.
After going 5-5 in Price’s first season, the Mountain Lions have not won more than two games in a season since, finishing at 1-10 this past season. Price resigned from the position following the season.