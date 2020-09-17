HUNTINGTON — Martinsburg was supposed to be vulnerable.
Bulldogs head football coach Dave Walker left for Concord University. A large number of talented players graduated. COVID-19 curtailed practice. Season-opening opponent Musselman brought a veteran squad led by star running back and Lehigh University-commit Blake Hartman.
Yet, Martinsburg (1-0) won 51-33 Friday night for its 57th consecutive victory, four of which came in the Class AAA state championship game. Three of those title triumphs were over Spring Valley — 41-7 in 2016, 44-16 in 2017 and 31-7 in 2018.
The Bulldogs appear to be as dangerous as usual heading into Friday night’s 7 p.m. home game with Spring Valley (1-0). The COVID-19-inspired matchup features two of the state’s Class AAA powers, but Martinsburg owns all the bragging rights, holding a 5-0 lead in the series, all playoff wins.
While its defense might not be on par with some of the recent past, the Bulldogs’ offense appears formidable behind new quarterback Peyton Curry, who backed Elijah Banks last season. Banks now plays at Concord.
Curry edged fellow senior Kevon Warren during the last week of the preseason to win the starting job.
Curry has plenty of weapons at his disposal, including Warren, who doubles as a receiver and scored a touchdown last week out of the wildcat formation. Anthony Smith caught touchdown passes of 23, 38 and 60 yards. Jairus Thurston hauled in a 15-yard scoring strike.
Running back Naieem Kearney ran for more than 100 yards last week. He’s a threat each time he touches the ball. Even kicker Nathan Roemer is a standout, having kicked a 32-yards field goal.
If Spring Valley can latch on to an aspect it can exploit, it’s Martinsburg’s run defense. Hartman ran for 266 yards an five touchdowns last week, giving the ground-oriented Timberwolves hope it can move the ball on lengthy scoring drive that will keep the Bulldogs’ offense on the sideline.
When Martinsburg is giving up points, teams must take advantage of it. Even then, victory is not guaranteed. The 33 points surrendered Friday were the most by the Bulldogs since Oct. 5, 2018, when Stephens City (Virginia) Sherando scored 45. Even then, Martinsburg won by five points.
The last time Martinsburg gave up as many points as it did last week was on Nov. 20, 2015 when it lost to Capital 35-20 in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.